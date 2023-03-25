Twin brothers charged in connection with the fatal shooting

Twin brothers in Newark have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Boubacar Doukoure, 29, of Jersey City.

On January 24, 2023, police responded at 5:28 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Clinton Avenue in Newark. Doukoure was found unresponsive in a parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene at 6:02 p.m.

After an investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, Dequan and Uquan Meadows, both 24 of Newark, were both charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Both suspects are in custody at the Essex County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said calls with information about the crime will be kept confidential.

