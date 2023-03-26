FBI violent crime round-up

The FBI plays a key role in combating violent crime across our country—and in some cases, abroad—through our investigative work targeting gangs and criminal organizations, violent crimes against children, Indian Country crime, human trafficking and involuntary servitude, bank robbery, and jewelry and gem theft.

FBI investigators usually work in partnership with other law enforcement groups, often establishing tasks forces to concentrate resources and efforts.

This round-up is only a partial list of recent FBI violent crime stories—for a full list, read more FBI Violent Crime news and press releases.

Jury Finds Defendant Guilty in Staged Armored Truck Robbery of $1.9 Million

Terry Tyrone Pollard was convicted following a jury trial in federal court for conspiracy to commit bank larceny and bank larceny.

The convictions arose from a January 2021 incident during which Pollard and his four codefendants staged an armed robbery of a Garda armored cash transport truck carrying $1.9 million in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“The FBI is committed to thoroughly investigating violent crime, to include armored car robberies, and pursuing all who perpetrate those offenses,” said FBI Columbia Acting Special Agent in Charge Paul “Reid” Davis. “This conviction sends a strong message that our office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will not waver in the pursuit of justice.”

Former Bureau of Prisons Corrections Officer Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Assaulting Inmate in Los Angeles Jail

Jose Viera sexually assaulted a woman in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center-Los Angeles while on assignment to supervise incarcerated women who were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure and infection.

Viera also lied to federal agents about his misconduct.

“A corrections officer’s job is to ensure the safety and security of those in custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Instead, the defendant’s actions did just the opposite, destroying this woman’s sense of peace and trust in law enforcement. We hope this sentence provides a measure of justice to the victim and a reminder to would-be offenders that the Justice Department is committed to ensuring that those who work in federal prisons and abuse their positions of authority by sexually assaulting people in their care will be held accountable.”

Leaders of North Carolina Drug-Trafficking Organization Convicted of Murder-for-Hire in Norfolk

A federal jury convicted four Greensboro men for their role in a murder-for-hire that resulted in the death of 59-year-old Norfolk resident, Lillian Bond, on April 19, 2016.

All four men face mandatory life sentences when sentenced.

“The suspects in this case had a complete disregard for anyone but themselves, and because of pure greed, took an innocent woman’s life to send a message. While the family of Lillian Bond can never be made whole because of these men’s senseless actions, today’s convictions can hopefully bring her family some semblance of justice and closure,” said FBI Norfolk Special Agent in Charge Brian Dugan. “This case is a stark reminder of how gun violence devastates our local communities. The FBI is committed to continuing to work with our local, state, and federal partners to disrupt this type of crime and dismantle organized criminal enterprises.”

Spouse and Cousin of Drug Trafficking Ringleader Sentenced to Significant Prison Terms for Their Roles in Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Yvette Olguin played a key role as a money launderer, while Jose Arrondondo-Valdez distributed drugs and collected payments—sometimes by force.

Olguin, the wife of ringleader Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Arrondondo-Valdez, Valdez-Sanudo’s cousin, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

“Debt collection, money laundering—these are sophisticated organizations that don’t function without members who handle these chores—and the two people sentenced today were key players in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in our community,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown. “In addition to prison time, substantial resources have also been seized as proceeds of drug trafficking.”

Former Middle School Paraprofessional Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Child Sextortion Scheme

Glen Robert Anderson targeted minors through social media and an online gaming forum.

Between April 1, 2016, through August 20, 2021, Anderson used his position as the forum administrator to groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him, including by providing minors with in-game perks, privileges, and other gifts.

Anderson pleaded guilty on June 28, 2022, to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Jury Convicts Lakewood Felon of Bank Robbery, Weapons Violations

James David Trujillo Jr. was found guilty of bank robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and brandishing a weapon during a federal crime of violence.

Trujillo was one of two men who robbed a Canvas Credit Union on West 5th Avenue in Lakewood, Colorado. The men were armed with an AR-15 and shotgun.

“Bank robbery is not a victimless crime,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “The threat of violence in these incidents can have a traumatic and lasting impact on the employees and customers who live through them. FBI Denver and our Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force will continue to work with our local partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to pursue federal prosecution and reduce violence in our communities.”

FBI Violent Crime, Transnational Organized Crime Operations Yield Multiple Arrests, Drug Seizures

During the week of March 20, the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division oversaw three large operations across the nation that resulted in a total of 44 federal arrests and 25 state arrests.

These operations originated from investigations in support of the FBI’s Violent Crime and Transnational Organized Crime programs.

Twenty-five search warrants were also executed as part of these efforts. This resulted in the seizure of 11 kilograms fentanyl pills, 1 kilogram of fentanyl powder, 3 kilograms of heroin, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2 kilograms of Xanax, 500 grams of cocaine, 183 firearms (137 rifles and 46 handguns) and $330,886 USD.

