New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission adds digital vehicle registration

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced that it is implementing a law enacted in November 2021 to offer an electronic proof of vehicle registration that can be used or displayed by New Jersey motorists.

A separate provision of the law also enables the direct renewal of leased vehicle registrations in New Jersey.

“The NJMVC is pleased to offer an electronic proof of vehicle registration that can be displayed on a smartphone or another electronic device,” said NJMVC Acting Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd. “Paper registrations will still be issued and recognized as valid, but they are no longer the only option for drivers when they need to provide proof of registration.”

Effective March 24, 2023, when customers complete an online renewal or duplicate registration transaction with the commission, the vehicle registration is now emailed to the customer as a PDF file.

This document is a valid registration, by law, which can be printed out, saved, or downloaded for display as an electronic image on devices such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

In addition to the emailed electronic proof, the NJMVC will continue to mail a paper hard copy of the vehicle registration card to the motorist’s address upon completion of the transaction.

Either the paper or electronic form of registration can be displayed or provided to law enforcement, the courts, or any other entity that requires the presentation of a valid New Jersey vehicle registration.

Direct Renewal of Leased Vehicle Registrations

A separate provision of the law that the commission is implementing requires that registration renewal applications be sent directly to lessees of leased vehicles, instead of the lessor or vehicle owner.

Additionally, lessees are no longer required to present a Power of Attorney (POA) from lessors to renew a leased vehicle registration, enabling the direct renewal by the lessee — either online, by mail, or by appointment with the NJMVC.

These changes will assist more than 820,000 drivers of leased vehicles in New Jersey, who often struggled to secure the proper documentation from lessors to ensure a smooth, timely renewal of registrations each year.

The commission projects that over 60% of the impacted customers will now conveniently renew their registration online — saving time, cutting red tape, reducing paper and waste, and eliminating the need for in-person visits.

The leased vehicle registration renewal changes are effective beginning with registrations expiring in April 2023.

Eligibility is limited to vehicles with auto passenger registration codes 7, 8, and 15.

Registration renewal notice applications have already been mailed to the first batch of affected customers.

Continuous Improvements in Service

The NJMVC also announced today that it has transitioned four additional locations — Cardiff, Newton, Salem, and Washington — to hybrid agencies that can service both in-person license and vehicle transactions.

“The demand for NJMVC services varies widely across New Jersey,” said Littles-Floyd. “Shifting another four agencies to hybrid allows us to better serve all our customers and address some operational concerns related to customer demand and differences in population density. These hybrid agencies were strategically chosen. As always, we will continue to monitor our operations, and introduce any further changes, if warranted, at an appropriate time.”

Customers are reminded that about 80% of all NJMVC transactions can be completed online at the NJMVC.gov website, including the vast majority of license and registration renewals.

Meanwhile, driver testing and nearly all in-person services are available by appointment at NJMVC facilities throughout the state.

For motor vehicle services, appointment scheduling, and more NJMVC news and information, please visit NJMVC.gov.

