Progressive Democrats battle Hudson County political establishment machine

Progressive Democrats of Hudson County submitted signatures to place candidates on the ballot for County Executive and six County Commissioner seats.

The petition filing represents the first hurdle cleared for the Progressive Democrats of Hudson County slate, and the opportunity for the reform candidates to elect a new County Executive and capture a majority on the County Commission.

The Progressive Democrats of Hudson County turned in over 1,000 signatures for seven candidates, including contenders for county commissioner in districts 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9.

Eleana Little’s name has been placed in nomination for the open county executive seat.

“I’m running for county executive because I believe that everyday people deserve a government that works for them,” said Little. “I’m committed to making Hudson County a place where everyone–not just a privileged few–can afford to thrive, to raise a family, and to age with dignity.”

The political establishment is backing Craig Guy, who was a Jersey City police officer for 26 years, and endured a roughly 15-month suspension when he was arrested in 1988 on charges related to a drug distribution network.

Guy is actually a resident of Hazlet, in Monmouth County, where he co-owns a house with his wife—who is registered to vote there as a member of the U.S. Constitution Party, a right-wing political movement that promotes an ultra-conservative religious interpretation of the United States Constitution —but he lists his address as a downtown Jersey City apartment building, where he has been registered to vote since 1986.

Donna M Guy, 63, is registered to vote in Monmouth County, at 7 Winthrop Place in Hazlet, and she is affiliated with the U.S. Constitution Party, a right-wing political movement that promotes an ultra-conservative religious interpretation of the United States Constitution. The U.S. Constitution Party platform is based on originalist principles adherents believe are set forth in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Bible. These are the same ultra-conservative religious views that radical Supreme Court justices are using to transform America into a puritanical tyranny where abortion, birth control and homosexual conduct are outlawed. Donna’s husband is the Democratic political establishment’s candidate for Hudson County Executive, Craig Guy.

Guy was one of several Jersey City officers charged in 1988 with official misconduct and conspiracy to possess or distribute narcotics based on electronic surveillance by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which was looking into a narcotics ring allegedly led by a North Bergen man named Dominick “Junior” Auriemma.

Guy remained on the force until 2007, when he retired as a lieutenant and went to work for outgoing Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise. He became the county executive’s chief of staff in 2016.

“Progressives are committed to building a movement to elect a majority to the Board of Commissioners and take the County Executive. Hudson County voters are crying out for more non-profit affordable housing, preserving our urban green spaces, and ending the practice of ‘double dipping’ for county jobs,” said Little. “These are issues the Progressive Democrats of Hudson County are committed to delivering on.”

Little volunteers in Jersey City for several community organizations, including the Harsimus Cove Association, where she has served as President, and Friends of Liberty State Park, where she has testified in Trenton on several occasions to protect our urban green space.

Little is employed as an environmental engineer, with a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and a master’s degree from UC Berkeley, as well as a professional engineering license.

She has worked in drinking water and stormwater management, green infrastructure, and flood resilience for New York City and elsewhere in New York and New Jersey.

This experience will help Little make sure Hudson County makes smart investments in infrastructure to protect our communities from flooding, she said.

Progressive volunteers say that they are excited to carry the momentum from petitioning into the rest of the campaign. Volunteers may sign up to help at https://www.eleanalittle.com/get-involved

Already close to 5,000 doors have been knocked by volunteers for the progressive team, reaching out to voters from North Bergen to Jersey City and Bayonne to Kearny.

The candidates have raised over $70,000 in contributions across their individual campaign accounts, ensuring they have the resources needed to take on the political machine.

The primary Election Day for the county executive and all nine county commissioners is June 6. After that, Democratic nominees are expected to trounce any Republican opponents in the General Election in November.

