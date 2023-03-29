David Kessler: Marianne Williamson ‘stepped up’ to fight AIDS

Gay people knew about Marianne Williamson long before the national political press did because, in 1980s-Los Angeles, the Democratic presidential candidate began leading support groups and founded a meal-delivery service for AIDS patients who included large numbers of gay men who had been rejected by their families or faiths.

David Kessler, one of the world’s foremost experts on grief and loss, wrote a compelling story about Marianne Williamson, the bestselling author and progressive thought leader who is challenging President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

Williamson took the initiative during the advent of the AIDS crisis in America, Kessler said.”When everyone else stepped back, this young straight woman, she took a step forward. She gave all she had. She organized fundraisers, community events, and did free counseling from her apartment.”

“She went on to start Project Angel Food which served people with AIDS who were homebound a delicious, delivered meal,” wrote Kessler. “Today, Project Angel Food still delivers meals to those who are homebound with terminal illnesses and other chronic conditions. It has now delivered 12 million meals.”

“Williamson founded Project Angel Food, a non-profit that has delivered more than 14 million meals to ill and dying homebound patients since 1989,” said Kessler. “The group was created to help people suffering from the ravages of HIV/AIDS.”

In the midst of the AIDS crisis, a deadly epidemic with no known treatment or cure, Williamson offered hope and help to people afflicted with the disease and today, she remains an ardent ally to persecuted people in the LGBT community.

While GOP lawmakers are seeking new ways to discriminate and bully the community, a new generation of LGBT people is being turned on by Williamson, whose message of love, freedom, and hope resonates with many Americans despite establishment efforts to paint her as someone who is off-center.

Part of the reason is that the establishment is so wildly out of touch with the feelings, values, and needs of the majority while mainstream Americans are waking up to the fact that they have been subjected to political manipulation for decades.

No good deed goes unpunished.

As soon as her candidacy started to gain traction in 2020, false narratives, outright lies, and anonymous allegations became part of an orchestrated political attack against Williamson. A few embittered critics emerged but instead of being scrutinized for credibility, or ignored by mainstream media the way most people are, such voices were given a national platform.

Lauren Egan, a White House reporter for Politico, unearthed the damning testimony of former staffers who said that during her first campaign for president, Williamson sometimes got angry.

Former U.S. Rep. Paul Hodes, who served as Williamson’s 2020 New Hampshire state director, confirmed descriptions, but while mainstream media amplify these allegations—which appear to be rather meager offenses that reveal some humanity—those same outlets ignored Hunter Biden’s criminal activity related to the purchase of a firearm and former Biden staffer Tara Reade’s accusations of sexual impropriety during the 1990s.

