Ex-party boss Tom Pollando indicted along with son & daughter-in-law

Thomas V. Pollando, the former Sayreville Borough Democratic Chairman, has been indicted on various charges, along with his son and daughter-in-law, by a Middlesex County grand jury on charges that range from bribery to witness tampering.

The indictment against Thomas Pollando, 73, his son, David Pollando, 42, and and daughter-in-law, Lizmarie Pollando, 29, all of Sayreville, includes fourteen counts.

Thomas Pollando was charged with three counts of second-degree bribery, second-degree acceptance of an unlawful benefit by a public official, third-degree hindering his own apprehension, fourth-degree theft by deception, fourth-degree falsifying public records, second-degree official misconduct, and second-degree pattern of official misconduct.

David Pollando is charged with second-degree conspiracy, second-degree witness tampering, second-degree retaliation against a witness, and third-degree terroristic threats.

Lizmarie Pollando was charged with second-degree conspiracy and third-degree hindering the apprehension of another.

The investigation into Pollando began in July and August of 2022, when detectives from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office were conducting electronic surveillance of a business in Sayreville. The detectives observed Pollando accept several thousands of dollars in cash and heard him claim that he would use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

Further investigation into Pollando revealed that he directed another candidate’s campaign funds for Sayreville Borough Council to be used to pay for personal expenditures. He also directed that election records be falsified to cover up that payment.

The indictment against David and Lizmarie Pollando stems from an incident in November 2022 in Old Bridge, where David Pollando allegedly threatened a witness. Lizmarie Pollando is accused of alerting her husband to the witness’s location and lying to the police when questioned about the incident.

The charges against the Pollando family are merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, the indictment sends shockwaves throughout the Sayreville community, where Thomas Pollando was a long-time former Sayreville Borough Democratic chairman. His son and daughter-in-law are now facing potential prison sentences.

The indictment has also cost Thomas Pollando his job at the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and several appointed positions in Sayreville. The case highlights the seriousness of political corruption and its far-reaching consequences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...