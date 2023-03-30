Lisa McCormick said that instead of restricting tobacco sales to people aged 21 and older, the government can set a permanent stop date, such as 21 years ago, where no person born after which can legally purchase and use the deadly carcinogenic products.

McCormick said, “I do not see why the government should not stop anyone born more than 21 years ago from legally purchasing and using tobacco products.

“Limiting tobacco sales to people aged 21 and older is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough to combat the devastating effects of tobacco use,” McCormick said. “We need a more comprehensive approach that will prevent future generations from being exposed to the dangers of tobacco.”

McCormick’s proposed policy would effectively ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after the chosen stop date, such as 21 years ago. This would prevent younger generations from being exposed to the harmful effects of tobacco, which is a leading cause of preventable death and disease.

“By setting a permanent stop date, we can effectively phase out the use of tobacco in our society and prevent countless premature deaths and health problems,” McCormick said.

McCormick’s proposal has received support from a number of public health experts and anti-smoking advocates, who see it as a bold and innovative approach to combating tobacco use.

However, some critics have raised concerns about the potential impact on businesses that rely on the sale of tobacco products.

“I have absolute contempt for anyone who considers selling deadly carcinogens a business opportunity that is more important than protecting people from cancer and other health problems,” McCormick said. “We cannot allow corporate greed to dictate public policy when it comes to public health. It is time to put the interests of the people first and take decisive action to end the scourge of tobacco use.”

Despite these concerns, McCormick remains committed to advocating for policies that prioritize public health and safety over corporate profits.

“We cannot continue to prioritize the interests of the tobacco industry over the health and well-being of our communities,” said McCormick. “It’s time to take bold action to end the scourge of tobacco use once and for all.”

McCormick said the American Heart Association is committed to ending all tobacco use and nicotine addiction in the U.S. by the use of all combustible and non-combustible tobacco products while ensuring the next generation of youth do not become addicted to emerging tobacco products.

McCormick said tobacco use can have a range of negative health effects, including:

Increased risk of lung cancer and other types of cancer, such as bladder, pancreas, and kidney cancer Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and chronic bronchitis Increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease Reduced lung function and impaired breathing Increased risk of infectious diseases, such as pneumonia and influenza Increased risk of infertility, preterm delivery, stillbirth, low birth weight, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) among pregnant women who smoke Tooth and gum disease, including tooth loss Diminished senses of taste and smell Premature aging of the skin Increased risk of eye diseases, such as cataracts and macular degeneration.

“These health effects are caused by the numerous harmful chemicals found in tobacco products, including nicotine, tar, and carbon monoxide, as well as other toxins and carcinogens,” McCormick said.

“Tobacco kills up to half of its users,” said McCormick. “The World Health Organization reoprted that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. More than 7 million of those deaths are the direct result of tobacco use while another 1.2 million deaths involve non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.”

