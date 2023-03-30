Perth Amboy campaigners indicted for bribery and witness tampering

Three campaign workers for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate have been indicted for bribery, witness tampering, and election law violations.

A Middlesex County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment charging Ana Camilo, Annet Sanchez, and Maria Peralta, all from Perth Amboy, with various offenses related to their involvement in efforts to offer gift cards to voters in return for completed mail-in ballots that contained votes for their chosen candidate.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Russell Curley, the evidence presented before the grand jury implicated Camilo in meeting and attempting to bribe an undercover detective, who was posing as a Perth Amboy voter.

Camilo was indicted on two counts of third-degree Bribery, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Ballot, third-degree Attempt to Cast an Illegal Ballot, and third-degree Election Law Violation.

Sanchez and Peralta, on the other hand, were indicted on one count of third-degree Retaliation Against a Witness for their roles in engaging in harassing conduct toward a witness who provided information concerning Camilo’s involvement in the voter fraud.

The indictments were announced by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, who reminded the public that New Jersey election law prohibits the offering of any inducements for voting for a particular candidate.

Ciccone also encouraged anyone with questions regarding mail-in ballots to visit the Middlesex County Clerk’s website.

It is important to note that the charges against Camilo, Sanchez, and Peralta are merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty, as is the case with all criminal defendants.

