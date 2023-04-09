New Jersey Maker’s Day: Immersive experience of science, technology & art

Teaneck Creek Conservancy recently joined forces with the township’s Public Library for the 9th annual New Jersey Maker’s Day.

This event is a statewide, immersive children’s experience that focuses on science, technology, and art.

The Conservancy’s role at the event featured interactive origami creations of plants and animals, led by Gwen Peets, as well as a demonstration of wood carving with volunteer Eco-artist Anthony Santella.

The wood carving created by Santella allowed children to take home a stamped image of a butterfly. In addition to this, Conservancy Associate Stephanie Landau presented natural objects collected at the Teaneck Creek Park and challenged children to identify them with an illustrated reference book.

Gwen Peets demonstrates how to do origami at New Jersey Makers Day

NJ Maker’s Day is sponsored by libraries across the state to introduce and highlight STEM disciplines and a maker’s culture. The event aims to encourage life-long learning among youngsters.

The Teaneck Creek Conservancy’s participation in the event highlights their commitment to the reclamation and protection of the cultural, historical, and environmental legacy of the Teaneck Creek watershed.

Since 2001, the Teaneck Creek Conservancy has been working hard to transform a once-neglected dumpsite into a place of natural beauty.

The park now boasts almost two miles of groomed trails, an Outdoor Classroom for learning, and beautiful artwork such as the Five Pipes Mural and a Peace Labyrinth for quiet reflection.

The Conservancy acts as stewards for this unique space, providing educational opportunities and passive recreational amenities to the surrounding community.

The Teaneck Creek Conservancy’s participation in the NJ Maker’s Day event is just one example of their dedication to educating and engaging the community on important environmental issues.

Their commitment to creating a sustainable and beautiful environment in the Teaneck Creek watershed is truly commendable.

Work on the idea of New Jersey Makers Day began in 2014 with an initial grant from LibraryLinkNJ. The goal was to enhance community engagement and develop connections among New Jersey residents by collaborating with multi-type libraries, museums, small businesses and others to promote and explore new opportunities for entrepreneurship, innovation and hands-on learning experiences.

The first New Jersey Makers Day annual event in 2015 was organized by a group of public librarians including Doug Baldwin, Ralph Bingham, Mo Donohue, Dave Franz, Kate Jaggers, James Keehbler, and Allen McGinley.

In September 2016, New Jersey Makers Day was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with financial support from charitable donations, and governed by an independent 9-member Executive Board.

