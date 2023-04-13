Maplewood NJ native selected as editor-in-chief at Pittsburgh Tax Review

The University of Pittsburgh Tax Review recently named its upcoming editorial board, proudly presenting Jordan M. Fields, Class of 2025, as the incoming Editor-in-Chief.

Jordan is the daughter of Walter Fields, a former New Jersey NAACP political director who is currently an at-large board member of the Prince George’s County Public Schools, in Maryland as well as CEO and Executive Editor for NorthStarNews.com, a public affairs and political news Internet portal targeting Black Americans and the Diaspora.

“I am excited about my daughter’s journey at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and the Carnegie Mellon Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy as she pursues her JD/MS,” said Walter Fields. “This appointment is in keeping with her focus on tax equity.”

“I’m delighted to announce that I’ve been selected to serve as the Editor-in-Chief of the Pittsburgh Tax Review for the 2023-2024 academic year,” said Jordan. “Fulfilling this position during my 2L year will certainly be challenging but I’m confident the incoming PTR executive board will excel and continue to encourage Pitt Law students to participate in our school’s journals.”

The University of Pittsburgh School of Law and Heinz College offer a joint-degree program designed to train students for careers in which management, public policy and law overlap.

A successful partnership that has been in existence for over a decade, this program offers students a comprehensive education that marries the analytic and quantitative strength of the Heinz School with the rigorous legal training afforded by the School of Law.

A graduate of Columbia High School in Maplewood and an alumna of the University of Pittsburgh, Jordan is currently attending the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University.

When she completes the joint degree program, Jordan will have earned a Law degree, of Juris Doctor, and a Master of Science in Public Policy & Management (JD/MSPPM).

She has worked in the office of Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto as an intern and later as a full-time policy coordinator.

Jordan is a member of the Student Advisory Board for the Center for Civil Rights and Racial Justice as well as a board member of the African American Alumni Council.

Jordan says she looks forward to, “Working to create a more equitable and just society.”

