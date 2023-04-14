Rep. Tom Kean Jr. votes match crackpot Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congressman Thomas Kean Jr., a Republican from New Jersey’s 7th District, is one of the 18 GOP House members from swing districts that voted in lockstep with Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to an analysis from a progressive public policy advocacy group of key votes during the first three months of the 118th Congress.
The MoveOn analysis shows that these Republicans are passing themselves off as moderates to their constituents and the media while pushing the MAGA agenda in Washington.
Kean’s voting record reveals that he voted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on 32 out of 36 key votes taken by the 118th Congress.
This includes voting to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, despite the California Republican’s numerous concessions to the radical right wing of the GOP.
Kean also voted with Greene to gut the House Ethics rules, slash funding for the IRS, and allow more drilling on public lands.
Additionally, Kean voted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on four bills to undermine COVID protections, and for a pair of anti-abortion measures.
He also voted to remove Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, a vote seen as baseless and bigoted.
The Georgia congresswoman represents an ascending far-right movement within the Republican ranks that carries the banner of Trump’s grievance politics.
Her claim to fame is that she has peddled a litany of dangerous and unfounded conspiracy theories on social media in recent years, and without apology has tried to distance herself from her embrace of QAnon, a looney ideology that the FBI has called a potential domestic terrorism threat.
“While they pass themselves off as moderates to their constituents and the media, they are in fact pushing the MAGA agenda in Washington,” said Anne Thompson, communications director for MoveOn Political Action. “They are the Complicit Caucus, voting with the radical right-wing and causing real damage to our families, our communities, and our country.”
Kean’s voting record is a stark contrast to his claims of being a moderate.
“Tom Kean Jr. has consistently voted with the far-right wing of the Republican Party, causing real damage to families, communities, and the country,” said progressive New Jersey government reformer Lisa McCormick, who challenged US Senator Bob Menendez in the 2018 Democratic primary. “Kean’s support for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s extremist agenda undermines the very principles of democracy and respect for human rights.”
The analysis shows that Kean is part of a Complicit Caucus that is voting with the radical right-wing, despite being elected to represent moderate swing districts.
The 18 House Republicans representing swing districts that Biden won in 2020 are: Rep. Don Bacon (NE-2), Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-5), Rep. Juan Ciscomani (AZ-6), Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (NY-4), Rep. John Duarte (CA-13), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Rep. Mike Garcia (CA-27), Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (NJ-07), Rep. Jen Kiggans (VA-2), Rep. Young Kim (CA-40), Rep. Nicholas LaLota (NY-1), Rep. Michael Lawler (NY-17), Rep. Marcus Molinaro (NY-19), Rep. George Santos (NY-3), Rep. David Schweikert (AZ-1), Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-45), Rep. David Valadao (CA-22), and Rep. Brandon Williams (NY-22).
Their voting records have shown that they prioritize their political careers over the well-being of their constituents, and it is time for voters in these swing districts to hold them accountable. The future of our country is at stake, and we cannot afford to have politicians who are complicit in the destruction of our democracy.
Their actions are causing real harm to the American people, and it’s time for them to be held accountable for their votes.
|Date
|Roll Call
Number
|Bill / Vote Description
|Marjorie Taylor Green Vote
|Votes of the 18 Republicans in swing Districts Biden won
|Vote Totals
|Jan 03
|2
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 203
Biggs: 10
Jordan: 6
Banks: 1
Zeldin: 1
Donalds: 1
|Jan 03
|3
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 203
Jordan: 19
|Jan 03
|4
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 202
Jordan: 20
|Jan 04
|5
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 201
Donalds: 20
Present: 1
|Jan 04
|6
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 201
Donalds: 20
Present: 1
|Jan 04
|7
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 201
Donalds: 20
Present: 1
|Jan 05
|9
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 201
Donalds: 19
Donald J. Trump: 1
Present: 1
|Jan 05
|10
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 201
Donalds: 17
Hern: 2
Donald J. Trump: 1
Present: 1
|Jan 05
|11
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 200
Donalds: 17
Hern: 3
Present: 1
Not Voting: 1
|Jan 05
|12
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 200
Donalds: 13
Hern: 7
Present: 1
Not Voting: 1
|Jan 05
|13
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Jeffries: 212
McCarthy: 200
Donalds: 12
Hern: 7
Donald J. Trump: 1
Present: 1
Not Voting: 1
|Jan 06
|15
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|McCarthy: 213
Jeffries: 211
Jordan: 4
Hern: 3
Present: 0
Not Voting: 3
|Jan 06
|16
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|McCarthy: 214
Jeffries: 212
Jordan: 6
Present: 0
Not Voting: 2
|Jan 06
|18
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|McCarthy: 216
Jeffries: 212
Jordan: 2
Biggs: 2
Present: 2
|Jan 07
|20
|Election of the Speaker
|McCarthy
|McCarthy
|Yea: 155
Nay: 279
|Jan 09
|23
|H.Res.5 – Adopting the Rules of the House of Representatives for the One Hundred Eighteenth Congress, and for other purposes.
|Yes
|Yes
|220 Yes
213 No
1 Not Voting
|Jan 09
|25
|H.R.23 – Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act. This bill rescinds certain unobligated amounts made available to the Internal Revenue Service by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 for (1) its enforcement activities and operations support, (2) the efile tax return system, and (3) funding the U.S. Tax Court and certain Department of the Treasury tax agencies.
|Yes
|Yes
|221 Yes
210 No
3 Not Voting
|Jan 10
|27
|H.Res.12 – Establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on the Judiciary.
|Yes
|Yes
|221 Yes
211 No
2 Not Voting
|Jan 11
|29
|H.R.26 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This bill establishes requirements for the degree of care a health care practitioner must provide in the case of a child born alive following an abortion or attempted abortion.
|Yes
|Yes
|220 Yes
210 No
1 Present
3 Not Voting
|Jan 11
|30
|H.Con.Res.3 – Expressing the sense of Congress condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches.This concurrent resolution condemns recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches and calls on the current presidential administration to use appropriate law enforcement authorities to support their safety.
|Yes
|Yes
|222 Yes
209 No
3 Not Voting
|Jan 27
|93
|H.R.21 – Strategic Production Response Act. This bill limits the drawdown of petroleum in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) until the Department of Energy (DOE) submits to Congress a plan to increase the percentage of federal lands leased for oil and gas production.
|Yes
|Yes
|221 Yes
205 No
8 Not Voting
|Jan 31
|98
|H.R.497 – Freedom for Health Care Workers Act. This bill nullifies the rule titled Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Omnibus COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination, which was issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on November 5, 2021, and prohibits the issuance of any substantially similar rule. The rule requires health care providers, as a condition of Medicare and Medicaid participation, to ensure that staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Yes
|Yes
|227 Yes
203 No
4 Not Voting
|Jan 31
|100
|H.R.382 – Pandemic is Over Act. This bill terminates the COVID-19 public health emergency that was declared on January 31, 2020, on the date of the bill’s enactment.
|Yes
|Yes
|220 Yes
210 No
4 Not Voting
|Feb 01
|103
|H.R.139 – SHOW UP Act of 2023. Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act of 2023 or the SHOW UP Act of 2023. This bill requires each executive agency to reinstate the telework policies that were in place on December 31, 2019.
|Yes
|17 voted Yes
Fitzpatrick voted No
|221 Yes
206 No
6 Not Voting
|Feb 01
|104
|H.J.Res.7 – Relating to a national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020. This joint resolution terminates the national emergency concerning COVID-19 declared by the President on March 13, 2020.
|Yes
|Yes
|229 Yes
197 No
7 Not Voting
|Feb 02
|105
|H.Res.76 – Removing a certain Member from a certain standing committee of the House. This resolution removes Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
|Yes
|Yes
|218 Yes
211 No
1 Present
4 Not Voting
|Feb 08
|116
|H.R.185 – To terminate the requirement imposed by the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers, and for other purposes.
|Yes
|Yes
|227 Yes
201 No
6 Not Voting
|Feb 9
|118
|H.J.Res.24 – Disapproving the action of the District of Columbia Council in approving the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022.
This joint resolution nullifies the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, enacted by the council of the District of Columbia.
|Yes
|Yes
|260 Yes
162 No
12 Not Voting
|Feb 9
|119
|H.J.Res.26 – Disapproving the action of the District of Columbia Council in approving the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022.
This joint resolution nullifies the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, enacted by the council of the District of Columbia (DC).
|Yes
|Yes
|250 Yes
173 No
11 Not Voting
|Feb 28
|124
|H.J. Res. 30 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Labor relating to “Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights”.
|Yes
|Yes
|216-204-0-13
|Mar 1
|131
|H.R.347 – Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation Act This bill requires the Office of Management and Budget and the Council of Economic Advisers to provide an inflation estimate for each executive order that is projected to cause an annual gross budgetary or economic effect of at least $1 million.
|Yes
|Yes
|272-148-0-14
|Mar 9
|141
|H.R.140 – Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act – This bill generally prohibits federal employees from censoring the speech of others while acting in an official capacity.
|Yes
|Yes
|219-206-0-9
|Mar 9
|142
|H.J.Res.27 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency relating to “Revised Definition of ‘Waters of the United States'”.
|Yes
|16 Voted Yes
Fitzpatrick Voted No
(Schweikert did not vote)
|227-198-0-9
|Mar 23
|149
|H.J.Res.30 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Labor relating to “Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights”. (veto override attempt)
|Yes
|Yes
|219-200-0-15
|Mar 24
|161
|H.R.5 – Parents Bill of Rights Act – This bill establishes various rights of parents and guardians regarding the public elementary or secondary school education
|Yes
|17 vote Yes
Lawler Voted No
|213-208-0-14
|Mar 30
|182
|H.R.1 – Lower Energy Costs Act – This bill provides for the exploration, development, importation, and exportation of energy resources (e.g., oil, gas, and minerals).
|Yes
|17 voted Yes
Fitzpatrick voted No
|225-204-0-6
You must log in to post a comment.