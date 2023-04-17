In a shocking display of incompetence, Elizabeth Police have once again failed to catch criminals responsible for a shooting in a city neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement released by Elizabeth City Spokeswoman Ruby Contreras, police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 1000 block of Bond Street near Jackson.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting but failed to locate any victims during their search.

As police continued their investigation in the neighborhood, officials at University Hospital in Newark notified them that a male gunshot victim had entered the emergency room. It was later confirmed that the victim had been shot at the Bond Street shooting location.

In a clear indication of the chaos that ensued after the shooting, a weapon and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Despite the evidence, no arrests have been reported at this time. Authorities confirmed that the victim was shot at the Bond Street location.

This latest failure by Elizabeth Police to apprehend criminals has raised concerns among city residents, who are now questioning the competence and effectiveness of local law enforcement.

“We can’t keep living in a community where criminals can get away with anything they want,” said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous. “We need our police to step up and start doing their jobs.”

According to the latest information available from the New Jersey State Police Uniform Crimes Reporting Unit, Elizabeth police made only 92 arrests for the 721 index crimes reported during the first quarter of 2021, leaving 87 percent of the reported offenses unsolved.

As investigations continue, residents are hoping that Elizabeth Police will be able to provide answers and, more importantly, apprehend those responsible for the shooting.

