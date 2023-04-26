Lisa McCormick endorsing outsider Marianne Williamson for President

Lisa McCormick, a prominent progressive Democrat who ran for US Senate in 2018, has announced her support of Marianne Williamson for President of the United States.

McCormick attributed her decision to announce a public endorsement for Williamson to the recent news of Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member suspected of leaking a trove of classified military intelligence, being charged for leaking classified documents, while powerful politicians possessing government secrets have yet to face justice for similar crimes.

FBI agents arrested Teixeira at a home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday and Attorney General Merrick Garland said that 21-year-old guardsman is being investigated for the “alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information.”

McCormick expressed her disappointment in the lack of accountability demanded from the country’s political leaders. She points out that Donald Trump and Joe Biden have seemingly avoided punishment for their actions, despite allegations of wrongdoing similar to the crimes for which the young airman is accused of committing.

“Americans firmly believe that no one is above the law, regardless of their status or position in society, but every day we are given clear and compelling evidence that such belief is a fantasy,” said McCormick. “Donald Trump kept classified secrets and refused to return them, while Mike Pence and Joe Biden apparently engaged in the willful retention of national defense information and other top-secret documents, albeit without malicious intent or distribution.”

“There is a world of difference between what Donald Trump did compared to Biden and Pence, but none of them has been called to account,” said McCormick. “The Biden administration has been entirely too timid about enforcing the law as presidential crimes have worsened since Watergate, a simple cover-up that led to President Reagan’s involvement in Iran-Contra, President Clinton’s perjury, President Bush’s lies that birthed ISIS in the chaos of Iraq, President Obama’s kill lists and President Trump’s failed coup d’état.”

With these concerns in mind, McCormick has endorsed Marianne Williamson as a candidate who will prioritize accountability and transparency in government.

“Marianne Williamson has a proven track record of speaking out against injustice and fighting for the rights of all Americans,” said McCormick. “I believe that Marianne Williamson’s commitment to justice and her unwavering moral compass make her the ideal candidate for the presidency.”

As some who lost an election to an indicted US Senator, McCormick urges voters to consider the importance of holding our leaders accountable for their actions: “Americans must rise up to the responsibility of citizenship because the next time you wonder how things have gotten so out of hand, just remember that we voted to make it this way.”

“Marianne Williamson is the only candidate who has consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency and ethical leadership,” said McCormick. “I believe that Williamson will restore the trust and integrity of the presidency, and I encourage all Americans to support her campaign.”

“It’s no surprise that only a decade after the Supreme Court redefined political corruption in the most cartoonishly specific way possible, where in order to get a conviction, prosecutors would need a signed receipt for a bribe that identifies a particular act of corruption, that much of the public feels powerless,” said McCormick. “

“How is anything supposed to get done when the foxes make the rules for protecting the hen house?” said McCormick. “Justice Clarence Thomas is not in hot water even though he knowingly failed to report 25 years’ worth of trips, favors, donations, real estate purchases that he’s gotten from Republican billionaire mega donor Harlan Crow.”

“Mr. Justice Clarence Thomas did this knowingly, but he also helped redefine political corruption so that anything goes,” said McCormick. “He did it in an atmosphere where Nixon was pardoned, there was no accounting for bodies piled up on Bush’s and Obama’s watch, and after Donald Trump escaped prosecution for various acts of obstruction of justice that Special Counsel Robert Mueller documented meticulously.”

“If these men can break the law without consequences but Julian Assange must spend years in jail for reporting the truth, as journalists are supposed to do, or Steven Donziger may be prosecuted for winning a judgment against corporate criminals that pollute our planet, then Americans who care about justice must make revolutionary changes to restore our government,” said McCormick. “Americans must elect Marianne Williamson because if we do not— to use President Abraham Lincoln’s famous phrase —that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall perish from the earth.”

