Biden’s political fears should not protect Donald Trump from justice

After a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump, the 2020 election loser made history as the first-ever American president to face criminal charges in a court of law but instead of keeping his cool, he apparently tried to incite the kind of maniacal violence that stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, but officials did not respond by placing him in custody as one would expect any defendant who made such threats.

It is widely acknowledged that while Trump brought nothing but chaos and corruption to the White House, his crimes have been largely ignored by a wide array of government leaders who have lacked the courage to put this in any context other than the political impact it has on them.

Now, the disgraced former president is calling his indictment a political hoax and a “witch hunt” – using it to rile up his MAGA base as he runs for the White House again in 2024– but the January 2021 insurrection has resulted in minor prosecutions for offenses on the level with littering and loitering.

Trump owes his freedom today to President Joseph Biden’s timid approach to treason but if Americans cannot be protected by the government from crime and betrayal, the citizens really have no choice but to replace those people who run the government.

Ignoring the judge’s request not to incite violence, Trump has been accused of going after the same judge and his family in a speech, hours after the former president’s historic arrest in New York.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to the hush money he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He has yet to be charged so he has not had to answer for federal tax investigations, challenging orders issued granting immunity to his co-conspirators, tampering with elections, or an innumerable list of likely crimes that were committed.

There has been no call to account after Trump incited violence to be carried out against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in one case with a Truth Social post that used an image of the former president holding a baseball bat next to a photo of the prosecutor leading the criminal case against him.

“This threat is obstruction of justice and is a dangerous call to violence. Everyone needs to speak out,” said Jennifer Taub, a law professor at Western New England University.

Not everyone has overlooked the apparent crimes of the former chief executive. His failures have invited at least two serious challengers but others have spoken out about him.

“We should never become numb to the outrageous fact that Fox gets treated like a legit news network,” said Mondaire Jones, the former U.S. representative for New York’s 17th congressional district who was once considered a rising star on the progressive wing of the Democratic Party who advocated Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and police reform.

In an opinion piece, Jones said he sued Trump and DeJoy “for violating the Constitution in their attempts to undermine the United States Postal Service and thwart free and fair elections this November.”

On September 21, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero granted Jones an injunction against the United States Postal Service (USPS) that required it to restore overtime and treat all mail-in ballots as First-Class in response to a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy filed after they made changes that affected mail delivery.

He wrote a letter to the Attorney Grievance Committee of the New York State Supreme Court-Appellate Division asking for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred due to his role in the January 6 United States Capitol attack.

The Biden administration has not displayed the kind of initiative that Mondaire Jones showed, and frankly, the current octogenarian White House occupant looks like a coward, more concerned about his political prospects than any other factor.

That is a look one has come to expect from the Democratic political establishment, which remains preferable to the insanity and violence that defines the modern MAGA GOP. Trump held his first campaign rally of the 2024 cycle in Waco, Texas, the heart of MAGA country, in McLennan County where the Republican traitor took 61% of the vote in 2020.

Even before he took office, Biden privately told advisers that he doesn’t want his presidency to be consumed by investigations of his predecessor, according to five people familiar with the discussions, despite pressure from some Democrats who want inquiries into President Donald Trump, his policies and members of his administration.

Biden told aides that he’s concerned that investigations would divide the country but that he would leave decisions up to an independent Justice Department, which he placed in the hands of a lightweight Attorney General.

Biden hopes to avoid divisive investigations into Trump’s crimes, preferring unity to justice.

Without fighting for justice, Biden does not deserve to be supported by his own party, which beyond a legion of equally corrupt political insiders, consists of millions of honest, hard-working Americans.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson are challenging President Joe Biden

Two candidates have emerged as competitors to Biden, one a member of America’s political royalty and the other, a disciple of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

For a month and a half, Marianne Williamson was the only declared candidate running in the Democratic primaries. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has now joined the fray, with an announcement in Boston on April 19.

Biden has often said he intends to seek re-election but his chances would be much better if, at any time in the last three years, he started behaving like a President.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...