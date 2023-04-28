Fanwood chiropractor charged with criminal sexual contact

A 70-year-old Fanwood chiropractor has been charged with criminal sexual contact after allegedly committing acts on a 30-year-old female patient.

Grant L. Babbitt, 70, of Fanwood, was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to a joint statement by Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Fanwood Police Director Michael Bramhall and Officer-In-Charge Lieutenant Daniel Kranz.

The Fanwood Police Department received a report earlier this month of inappropriate sexual contact on a 30-year-old female patient, which was referred to the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

An investigation revealed that the alleged incident occurred in Babbitt’s Martine Avenue office while the victim was being treated by Babbitt, said Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Dillon, who is prosecuting the case.

Babbitt was charged on Tuesday and subsequently released pending a May 25th first appearance in Union County Superior Court. Convictions on fourth-degree criminal charges can be punished by up to 18 months in state prison.

Authorities are urging anyone with further information about Babbitt to contact Fanwood Police Detective Sergeant Phillip Ugone at 908-322-5000.

It is important to note that these charges are accusations and that each defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...