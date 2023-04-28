Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nimarata Haley predicted that President Joe Biden would die in office if he is elected to a second term.

Haley’s comments were intended to suggest that a vote for Biden is essentially a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, given Biden’s age and health status, but her statement was met with a flurry of reactions mixed across the political spectrum, with some interpreting her remark as a thinly veiled death threat.

Many have criticized Haley’s comments as reckless and dangerous, particularly in the current polarized political climate where gun-loving Republican extremists are clamoring for attention. Others have pointed out that such statements have no place in political discourse and serve only to further fuel division and hatred.

Despite the backlash, Haley has stood by her remarks, stating that she believes mental competency tests should be required for all political candidates over the age of 75 to ensure that they are fit to serve in office.

Haley’s comments come as she becomes the second member of the GOP to declare their candidacy for the White House, following ex-President Donald Trump’s November announcement. Many political analysts predict that the 2024 election will be highly contentious and polarizing, with both parties vying for control of the White House.

In the meantime, the reaction to Haley’s remarks serves as a stark reminder of the deeply divided and toxic political climate in which we find ourselves. As the 2024 election draws closer, it is more important than ever that politicians on both sides of the aisle work to bridge the divide and find common ground for the good of the country.

“Nikki Haley made a horrible comment where she apparently is predicting the death of Joe Biden,” said brad Bo. “The White House claps back with a humiliating comment and Morning Joe slams her for being horrible and they talk about what’s really behind this Republican messaging.”

Asked for a response Thursday, White House deputy spokesman Andrew Bates said, “As you know, we don’t engage with campaigns. But honestly, I forgot she was running.”

Another commentator said, “The difference between Republicans and Democrats is President Biden wants Haley’s elderly parents to live long lives, and wishes them health, and happiness.”

