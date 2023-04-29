Cowardly presidential front-runners are ducking the respective primary debates

In an unprecedented move, both the Republican and Democratic presidential front-runners appear to be avoiding their respective primary debates.

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the GOP nomination, took to Truth Social to criticize the Republican National Committee for scheduling debates, questioning why he should subject himself to what he sees as hostile networks with “angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors” asking the questions.

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” wrote the former president.

While he has not said that he will not be participating, his comments suggest that he is seeking to avoid the debates.

This move is unusual, as major candidates have traditionally debated their opponents in recent elections.

Trump’s opponents, which include former South Carolina Governor Nimarata Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, may be left without an opportunity to challenge him directly on the national stage. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not announced a campaign, has about 25 percent support in polls.

On the Democratic side, incumbent President Joe Biden has not announced that he will not participate in debates, but he is avoiding any acknowledgment of his rivals for the nomination through what is known as a “Rose Garden Strategy.”

Staying at the White House and avoiding public appearances as much as possible may help him avoid potential missteps and deny his challengers the opportunity to challenge him directly, but it could potentially turn the ambivalence among Democratic voters into rage.

Biden is facing Democratic opposition from Robert F Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson.

With Williamson and Kennedy challenging him for the Democratic nomination in 2024, Biden skipping the primary debates might give his challengers an opportunity to change the political landscape and potentially gain support from progressive voters.

Recent polls suggest that Biden may face a tough climb for support within his own party, as a majority of Democratic voters indicate that they do not want him to be the party’s nominee in the 2024 election.

However, despite this reluctance, most Democrats say they approve of the job he’s doing as president but huge numbers condemning particular policy moves when asked about them.

With both front-runners avoiding the primary debates, it remains to be seen how this will impact their campaigns going forward.

Will their opponents gain ground without the opportunity to challenge them directly, or will they maintain their leads based on their perceived strength and popularity? Only time will tell.

