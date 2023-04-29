Manhunt underway for Texas gunman who killed five, including 8-year-old

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Francisco Oropeza, 38, after he shot and killed five people in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday night.

The victims, all family members, were from Honduras and included three women, a man, and an 8-year-old boy. According to authorities, the shooting was prompted by the neighbors’ request that Oropeza stop shooting an AR-15-style weapon in his front yard while their baby was trying to sleep.

Authorities charged Oropeza with five counts of murder and believe he fled the area after the incident. Three children survived the attack and were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Sheriff Greg Capers described the scene as “horrific” and stated that all five victims were shot in the head. He also mentioned that two of the women who were killed were found lying on top of the surviving young children in a bedroom, “trying to protect them.”

Residents in the area reportedly hear gunshots frequently, but Oropeza allegedly became angry when his neighbors asked him to stop shooting the weapon.

Law enforcement officers received a report of “harassment” about 11:30 p.m. and went to the home, but all adults were declared dead at the scene, and the 8-year-old died at a hospital.

“We’re searching for him. We don’t believe him to be in the area,” Capers said. Cleveland is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

