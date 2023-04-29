Two doctors pay $1 million after overbilling Medicare and Medicaid

Two doctors and their medical practice have agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by performing and billing for medically unnecessary procedures on Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Drs. Fadi El-Atat and Sarah Abdul-Sater, along with their medical practice, FA CV Consultants P.C., were accused of knowingly seeking reimbursement for balance tests, pulmonary function tests, allergy tests, autonomic nervous tests, and cardiology ultrasound tests that were medically unnecessary from January 2013 to August 2022.

The allegations were originally made in a lawsuit filed under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by Jennifer Jean, who will receive approximately $180,000 from the proceeds of the settlement.

The government’s pursuit of this lawsuit highlights its efforts to combat healthcare fraud, with the False Claims Act being a key tool.

Tips and complaints about potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The investigation leading to the settlement was conducted by special agents of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of the Inspector General, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Naomi Gruchacz. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kruti D. Dharia of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit.

The case is captioned United States and the State of New Jersey ex rel. Jean v. FA CV, et al. Civ. No. 19-10555 (D.N.J.).

