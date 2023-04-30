Rahjon Cox, who goes by the stage name Tsu Surf, pleaded guilty to RICO

Well-known battle rapper, Rahjon Cox, who goes by the stage name “Tsu Surf,” has pleaded guilty to his role in a racketeering conspiracy, plus possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Cox, who is 32 years old and hails from Newark, New Jersey, entered his guilty plea by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton. He admitted to two counts of a superseding indictment, including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced the news on April 27, 2023.

Court documents state that from 2015 to September 22, 2022, Cox was a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in New Jersey and elsewhere.

Cox held a leadership position within the enterprise. On March 18, 2017, Cox shot a firearm at a gang rival. On July 24, 2019, Cox, who was a convicted felon, knowingly possessed two loaded firearms.

The racketeering conspiracy count is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while the charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Both counts are also punishable by a fine of up to $250,000. Cox’s sentencing is scheduled for September 12, 2023.

Musician, businessman, and community activist Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Central Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, was also a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Tsu Surf is best known for his rap battle performances at SMACK/URL events. He has also released several mixtapes, including “Tsue Me,” “Garden Grillz,” and “Newark,” and his net worth is estimated at around $900 thousand.

Cox’s passion for rap started with freestyle rapping before he began competing at battle rap leagues. He rose to fame in 2013 when he battled Hollow da Don at SMACK/URL. He continued to compete as a battle rapper for several years before transitioning to focus on his music albums in 2019.

In January 2019, Cox released the album titled “Seven25,” which peaked at second place on iTunes and 29th place on Billboard. He also collaborated with rapper Mozzy on the album “Blood Cuzzins,” which features other famous rappers such as Don Q, Teejay3k, DCMBR, Baby Face Gunna, Derez De’Shon, Stacy Barthe, C Glizzy, and FS Kell.

Although Cox is still connected with SMACK/URL events, he is no longer participating as a battle rapper. He now works as a host and commentator for the events while working on his new mixtape and albums.

Cox has had several run-ins with the law in the past. In 2017, he was arrested and jailed for possessing marijuana and illegal possession of magazine clips. In July 2018, he was shot five times in his car and underwent several surgeries to recover fully.

