20th Annual Tour de Elizabeth promises to be fun & memorable

Organizers of the Tour de Elizabeth say that registration is now open for the 20th Annual Tour de Elizabeth, scheduled for May 21, 2023.

The recreational 15-mile bicycle ride offers cyclists a unique perspective of New Jersey’s 4th largest and oldest city, touring residences, businesses, restaurants, and historic neighborhoods of Elizabeth.

The event attracts riders from Elizabeth, Union County, and even farther points of the state and beyond.

Mayor J. Christian Bollwage expressed excitement about the event, saying, “What better way to spend a Sunday than bike riding with family and friends? This year we’re celebrating 20 years of bringing cyclists of all skill levels together in Elizabeth, all while supporting Groundwork Elizabeth’s efforts for a greener and more sustainable municipality. I am looking forward to welcoming everyone for yet another safe and exciting 15-mile ride.”

The event starts and finishes at City Hall in Elizabeth, located at 50 Winfield Scott Plaza, with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. and the ride beginning promptly at 9:00 a.m.

The first 500 registrants will receive a signature Tour de Elizabeth t-shirt, and everyone will be entered into a free raffle for post-event drawings.

Like last year, riders are invited to wear costumes representing their favorite superhero, although costumes should be safe for riding a bicycle.

Registration is now open at groundworkelizabeth.org, and riders are encouraged to sign up early as slots fill up quickly. All ages are welcome to join the Tour, as long as the rider can keep a moderate pace of 10 miles per hour and able to ride 15 miles.

There is a break at the halfway mark. Helmets are required for all participants, and members of the Elizabeth Police Department will be on hand to escort cyclists on a route with rolling intersection closings and assist where needed.

Assistance for the ride comes from the Union County Board of County Commissioners HEART grant, the Elizabeth Destination Marketing Organization (EDMO), local community nonprofits and stakeholders, with special support by Elizabethtown Gas Company. The ride is managed by Groundwork Elizabeth.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization Groundwork Elizabeth, whose mission is to build more healthy, green, and sustainable communities.

For more information about the organization’s projects and programs, log on to groundworkelizabeth.org.

Riders may even rent a bicycle by logging onto unlimitedbiking.com/events/tour-de-elizabeth-bike-rentals.

Questions should be directed to Jonathan Phillips at jonathan@groundworkelizabeth.org or by calling 908-289-0262.

The Tour de Elizabeth promises to be a fun-filled and memorable event for all participants, celebrating the beauty of Elizabeth and supporting a great cause.

