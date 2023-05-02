Employees unwell at Wells Fargo Bank after funny money is passed to them

Several employees at a Newark, New Jersey, bank ending up hospitalized after handling money tainted with an unknown substance and falling ill Tuesday.

The strange events unfolded at a Wells Fargo Bank located on Lyons Avenue shortly after 12 p.m., when Newark Police were called to the bank on a report for a possible hazmat incident, according to the city’s Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Fragé said a man allegedly entered the bank and gave a bank teller cash tainted with some unknown substance.

The bank branch was subsequently evacuated because several workers reported they felt sick. Three of those employees were transported for evaluation to University Hospital or Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where they are reportedly in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...