A shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Sunday morning has left one man injured and the perpetrator still at large.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. in a parking lot near several airport hotels on Spring Street and North Avenue.

The victim was shot in the rib cage after the shooter confronted him for leaning on a parked car.

The victim was reportedly highly intoxicated and unable to provide any additional information about the perpetrator.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark and is said to be in stable condition. However, the perpetrator is still at large and the investigation is ongoing. New Jersey State Police uniform crime reports indicate that the vast majority of crimes in the state go unsolved.

Elizabeth spokesperson Ruby Contreras said that the shooting occurred in a parking lot at the back of a building on the western edge of Newark Liberty Airport.

The call for help came from a Motel 6 hotel on Spring Street.

The shooting is a concerning incident for the community and local law enforcement, and residents are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact the Elizabeth Police Department.

