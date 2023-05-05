Three dead in Newark shooting

Officials have reported that three individuals, including a child, were fatally shot in Newark on Wednesday evening. The incident took place around 8:45 p.m. near Watson and Elizabeth avenues.

Multiple individuals, including a child who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, were shot on Watson Avenue. The child, believed to be approximately 7 years old, was transported to University Medical Center. The Essex County prosecutor’s office confirmed the death of three people.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka expressed his condolences in a statement released early Thursday morning.

He emphasized the need to address various issues affecting communities, such as mental health, drug abuse, anger, and conflict. Baraka highlighted the importance of the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery in preventing violence-related incidents. He extended his prayers and sympathies to the families involved.

“Tonight, there was a tragic shooting that left three people killed, including a child, and the perpetrator. Three people dead. It’s tragic. This is the reason why we have to come together to deal with issues of mental health, drug abuse, anger, conflict, and all kinds of other issues that we see in our communities in general,” said Baraka. “This is why we have to continue our commitment to the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery and the ecosystem we built to remove the conditions of violence before they result in this kind of trauma.”

During the investigation, the police closed off the entire block of Elizabeth between Meeker and Watson, with detectives entering and exiting one of the homes in the area. A firearm was visible on the sidewalk.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, one adult and one child were killed in the shooting incident. The investigation centered around the area of Elizabeth and Meeker avenues, where law enforcement had blocked multiple intersections.

A neighbor, who is also a member of the Newark Street Team, reported hearing multiple gunshots, and a nearby house was under investigation. The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General assumed the lead role in investigating this incident, indicating potential involvement of a police officer in the shooting.

In another report, it was revealed that three people were shot dead in New Jersey, including an 8-year-old boy and an armed man believed to be the perpetrator. Law enforcement officers arrived at a residence on Johnson Avenue in response to a domestic dispute call. Upon their arrival, they encountered an armed man, whom they subsequently shot and killed. The lifeless body of the young boy was discovered at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. A third person was also killed in the initial shooting.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka expressed his sadness over the tragic event, stating, "Tonight, there was a tragic shooting that left three people killed, including a child, and the perpetrator. Three people dead. It's tragic."

According to Fox 5, the suspect discarded one firearm while attempting to flee from the police and then brandished a second gun, prompting the officers to open fire.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of the child but provided no additional information. At the crime scene, detectives observed a semi-automatic handgun in the street. The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General assumed control of the investigation due to the involvement of law enforcement officers, as mandated by state law regarding police-involved shootings.

