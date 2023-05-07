Gunman kills eight people in mall shooting near Dallas, Texas

A horrifying incident unfolded at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, located north of Dallas, Texas, as a gunman opened fire on shoppers, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the tragic situation, evacuating hundreds of people from the mall. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and terror as the assailant fired indiscriminately at innocent passers-by.

The harrowing ordeal came to an end when a police officer, who happened to be on an unrelated call, heroically neutralized the gunman upon hearing the gunshots. Unfortunately, the victims’ ages ranged from as young as 5 to 51, with some of them being children.

At least seven injured individuals were rushed to the hospital, three of whom are currently in critical condition. Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed that seven people, including the assailant, were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital.

“People were yelling for help, for ambulances, as cops drove by looking for the shooter,” said witness Joseph Adams. “It was just chaos. I did everything I could think of to help, and as a teacher, all I want to do is help kids, but it’s horrible to think it was at the risk of my own kid seeing it.”

Other witnesses provided chilling accounts of the gunman, describing him as dressed entirely in black and donning combat gear. In the aftermath of the assailant’s demise, footage emerged showing an AR-15 style rifle lying near his lifeless body.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community and the nation, prompting Texas Governor Greg Abbott to label it an “unspeakable tragedy” despite his record of making it easy for people to access deadly firearms in the Lone Star State.

He assured that the state was prepared to extend any necessary assistance to local authorities.

Urging cooperation from the public, US law enforcement has requested individuals who captured video footage of the incident to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to aid in their investigation and evidence collection process.

President Joe Biden expressed his outrage at the “senseless acts of violence” and called for the immediate enactment of stricter gun control measures. The President ordered that US flags be flown at half-mast at federal buildings, military posts, and American embassies until Thursday’s sunset to honor the victims of the shooting.

“Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time,” said Biden, who signed toothless legislation, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, into law but acknowledged that it’s not enough. “Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence.”

Eyewitnesses conveyed their terror during the attack, with one witness recounting the sound of gunshots interrupting their shopping experience. The witness described seeing a gunman dressed in black, wearing a vest, and indiscriminately firing at people. In a desperate attempt to stay safe, many people sought refuge in stores or sought shelter in the back areas of the mall.

The city of Allen, with its approximately 105,000 residents located 20 miles north of central Dallas, is now grappling with the aftermath of this tragic event. Texas Senator John Cornyn expressed his condolences, stating that he was “grieving with the Allen community.” The swift response and bravery displayed by the police and fire departments were lauded, with Mayor Ken Fulk commending their actions, emphasizing that their quick intervention potentially saved more lives.

This devastating incident adds to the distressing statistics of mass shootings in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 198 mass shootings in the country this year, resulting in four or more deaths or injuries—an alarming figure that surpasses previous records. Calls for stronger gun control measures and legislative action have intensified, as the nation grapples with the recurring tragedy of gun violence.

Earlier this week, Texas was also shaken by another shooting incident in which a man allegedly killed five of his neighbors, including a nine-year-old boy. The suspect, Francisco Oropesa, was eventually apprehended after a four-day manhunt, during which he was found hiding in a cupboard.

As the community mourns the loss of innocent lives and tries to heal from this traumatic event, the nation faces the pressing need for meaningful and comprehensive action to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

