Texas House votes unanimously to expel sexually sleazy secessionist

The Texas House of Representatives voted unanimously to expel secessionist Republican state Representative Bryan Slaton following a committee’s recommendation based on allegations of sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old aide.

The House’s general investigation committee had conducted an inquiry into the matter, prompted by complaints from a 21-year-old legislative intern and two 19-year-old aides accusing Slaton of sexual harassment and retaliation.

The expulsion not only signifies the gravity of the allegations but also sheds light on the irony and hypocrisy between Slaton’s professed values and his alleged actions.

Slaton, 45, had gained attention in June 2022 when he filed a resolution seeking an election to allow Texas voters to decide whether the state should secede from the United States.

The notion of Texas independence has a long history, rooted in its past as a republic from 1836 to 1845. While secessionist sentiments periodically resurface in the Lone Star State, legal experts affirm that the state’s departure from the Union is not legally viable due to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Texas v. White (1869) and the outcome of the Civil War.

Despite the secessionist talk gaining traction primarily among conservative circles, the law is clear that states cannot legally secede from the United States. Such discussions tend to intensify when there is a Democrat occupying the White House, as was seen during former Governor Rick Perry’s provocative remarks in 2009.

On his campaign website, Slaton listed a range of policy positions that he claimed to champion.

These included immigration and border security, education, budget and the economy, family values, states’ rights, the Second Amendment, the role of government, and protecting the unborn.

However, the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Slaton directly contradict the values he purportedly upheld.

Slaton professed a strong stance on family values, emphasizing the importance of parental authority and religious liberty in shaping children into productive citizens. Yet, the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse suggest a gross violation of the trust placed in him as a lawmaker and an individual responsible for upholding family values.

Furthermore, Slaton highlighted the significance of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, criticizing efforts to restrict gun rights. However, the alleged misconduct reveals a glaring inconsistency between his proclaimed commitment to protecting individual liberties and his alleged violation of the rights and well-being of others.

The irony deepens when examining Slaton’s position on the role of government. He advocated for limited government power and protection of individual freedoms, suggesting that the government should not hinder citizens’ entrepreneurship or religious liberty.

Yet, the allegations against Slaton portray an abuse of power and a failure to uphold the principles of individual responsibility that he claimed to espouse.

The expulsion of Slaton from the Texas House of Representatives not only serves as a response to the serious allegations of sexual misconduct but also exposes the stark contrast between his proclaimed values and his alleged actions.

It raises questions about the integrity and authenticity of his professed beliefs, as well as the importance of ensuring that elected officials uphold the standards of conduct they advocate for.

The unanimous vote to remove Slaton from office underscores the Texas legislature’s commitment to the standard that public officials must not get caught, particularly when their actions directly contradict the values they claim to uphold.

