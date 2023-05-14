Biden challengers Williamson & Kennedy hold divergent immigration views

As the race for the Democratic presidential nomination heats up, two candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, have emerged as challengers to President Joe Biden, who is employing a ‘Rose Garden Strategy’ in the hope of leap-frogging over the primary process.

While Biden and the broader Democratic Party would like to deny them an audience for fear that they would capture the imagination of the party’s majority, which does not want the incumbent to run for re-election, both Democratic challengers hold contrasting views on one of the most contentious issues of our time: immigration.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has made bold assertions regarding the need for strict measures to address the influx of immigrants.

“We need to take strong measures to put a stop to the chaotic and unlawful influx of immigrants. And we must do it in a humane fashion,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said a tragic incident in Texas, where an undocumented immigrant allegedly killed five people in Texas, including a young boy, emphasized the importance of enforcing immigration laws and strengthening border security.

Kennedy argued that it is not anti-immigrant bigotry to demand an immigration system that keeps out criminals.

He highlighted the case of Francisco Oropeza Perez-Torres, a Mexican man who had been deported multiple times before allegedly committing the heinous crime.

Kennedy’s stance is focused on protecting the safety of American citizens while acknowledging the need for an orderly and lawful immigration process. He believes that the United States should be open to law-abiding migrants who will contribute to society but asserts that immigration should proceed in a controlled manner.

Moreover, Kennedy delved into the root causes of the immigration crisis, pointing to U.S. policies that contribute to desperate conditions in countries south of the border.

Highlighting the War on Drugs, support for dictators, neoliberal resource extraction, and unpayable debts as factors that drive immigration, Kennedy expressed his commitment to changing these policies, arguing that a long-term solution to the border crisis requires addressing the underlying causes.

In contrast, Marianne Williamson, a spiritual author, takes a more compassionate and humanitarian approach to immigration.

Williamson says that the true crisis lies with the thousands of people who are trying to make it into the United States. She argued that these individuals have experienced unimaginable hardships and are seeking a place where they can live decent lives.

Williamson called for greater resources to be allocated to creating legal and safe entry for immigrants seeking asylum.

Williamson emphasized the need for the United States to recognize its own role in contributing to the economic and social hardships faced by millions of people in Latin America. She pointed to past actions such as sanctions and destabilization efforts that have exacerbated the conditions prompting migration. Williamson called for a time of reckoning, urging Americans to reflect on the consequences of their domestic and international policies.

Furthermore, Williamson drew attention to the issue of climate refugees, highlighting the potential for mass displacement due to climate change. She criticized the failure to address fossil fuel extraction, which she believes could lead to a future where hundreds of millions of people are displaced and in search of a place to live.

Williamson emphasized the importance of compassion and quoted Leviticus 19:34, urging Americans to treat strangers with love and kindness, striking a point of agreement with her rival.

“We have to stop seeing the world in terms of enemies and adversaries,” said Kennedy, acknowledging that Republicans have used a tactic of inspiring fear of outsiders to gain a political advantage.

While both Kennedy and Williamson acknowledge the need for comprehensive immigration reform, they differ in their approaches. Kennedy emphasizes the enforcement of immigration laws and the strengthening of border security, arguing for an orderly and controlled process. On the other hand, Williamson prioritizes compassion, recognizing the hardships faced by immigrants and advocating for safe and legal pathways.

As the Democratic primary race progresses, the contrasting views of these candidates on immigration will continue to shape the discourse surrounding this critical issue. Voters will have the opportunity to weigh their positions and decide which approach aligns most closely with their own values and beliefs.

Biden faces broad negative ratings at the start of his campaign, as the president’s approval ratings slip to a new low, more Americans than not doubt his mental acuity, and his support against leading GOP challengers is far shakier than at this point four years ago.

Biden announced his reelection campaign only weeks ago with a video highlighting some of his administration’s biggest failures, such as wasting two years without prosecuting any of the main plotters behind the attack on the Capitol; the US Supreme Court verdict ending 50 years of guarantees access to safe, legal abortion; his inability to blunt Republican efforts to restrict abortion access, limit LGBTQ rights, ban books and suppress accurate school history curriculums.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...