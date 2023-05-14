As New Jersey gears up for the highly anticipated June 6 Democratic primary election, the imminent deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.

The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey is swiftly approaching, and residents who wish to have a say in their party’s nominations must ensure that they are registered by the cutoff date.

In order to be eligible to vote in the June 6 Democratic primary, prospective voters must register no later than May 16.

Citizens of the state will have the opportunity to choose their party’s nominees for various significant positions, including state Senate and Assembly, county commissioners, as well as mayor and council members in Roselle.

Senator Joseph Cryan, who said he would outlaw abortion except when pregnancy results from incest, rape, or the life of the woman is endangered, is being challenged by 3-term Roselle school board commissioner Angela Alvey-Wimbush, a pro-choice Democratic woman, who spent more than two decades as a classroom teacher.

Alvey-Wimbush’, a pro-choice’s Column B Democratic running mates for Assembly are Charles Mitchell and Mrylene Thelot, and all three legislative contenders are hoping to represent Elizabeth, Union, Kenilworth and Roselle.

The regular political machine’s incumbent Union County Board of Commissioners are being challenged by Column B candidates LaTysha “Ty” Gaines, Travis Amaker, and Janet Vera Reynold in the same Democratic primary election.

With the primary election drawing near, New Jersey residents must be aware of the upcoming deadline to ensure their voices are heard in this crucial democratic process.

The state’s election officials have stressed the importance of registering to vote and participating in the primary, as it will determine the candidates who will represent the Democratic Party in the general election.

It is essential for eligible individuals to take prompt action and complete the necessary registration process to exercise their democratic rights.

Voters also have a May 30 deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail to vote in the primary, although early in-person voting is available from June 2 through June 4.

During this primary election, New Jersey voters will have the opportunity to select nominees for state Senate and Assembly seats, county commissioner positions, as well as mayor and council members in Roselle.

The outcomes of these races will have a significant impact on the direction and representation of the Democratic Party in various levels of government.

To register to vote in New Jersey, individuals can visit the state’s official voter registration website or contact their local county clerk’s office for more information. It is crucial to provide accurate and up-to-date personal information during the registration process to ensure that voter rolls remain accurate and reflect the will of the electorate.

New Jersey has consistently emphasized the importance of civic engagement and encourages all eligible residents to exercise their right to vote.

New Jersey runs under “closed primary rules” meaning only registered voters of that party affiliation may vote.

Unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot if they designate in which party, Democratic or Republican, they wish to participate in the nominating process.

Participating in the upcoming primary election will not only shape the future of the Democratic Party but also have a direct impact on local representation, policy decisions, and the overall democratic process.

As the registration deadline for the June 6 Democratic primary election looms, New Jersey residents are reminded to verify their voter registration status and register promptly if they have not already done so. The deadline to register is fast approaching, and it is crucial for eligible individuals to act now to ensure their voices are heard in this essential democratic process.

New Jersey citizens hold the power to shape their party’s nominees for state Senate, Assembly, county commissioners, as well as mayor and council members in Roselle.

By registering to vote and actively participating in the primary election, residents can make their voices heard and play a vital role in determining the future of their communities and the state as a whole.

Other important NJ primary dates

May 16: Voter registration deadline to vote in the primary

May 30: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail to vote in the primary

June 2 – June 4: Early in-person voting period

June 5 – by 3 p.m.: Deadline for in-person, mail-in ballot applications for primary

June 6: Primary election day

June 6: Deadline for post office receipt of mail-in ballots from the primary

June 12: Deadline for receipt of timely mailed postmarked mail-in ballots to county boards of election

