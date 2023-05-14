RFK Jr polls skyrocket, as Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain in free fall

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports shows Democratic presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. with 35 percent —for a statistical tie with the incumbent— as President Joe Biden garners 36 percent, and another contender, Marianne Williamson, trailing with 6 percent.

The poll said 11 percent of respondents wishing for some other candidate while 12 percent were not sure for whom they would vote.

While the survey included all voters, instead of the more statistically reliable universe of only registered Democrats or likely primary participants, it does show broad cross-party appeal that would make Kennedy a stronger nominee than Biden.

“It’s been three weeks since Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced his candidacy and the reception has been electric, with multiple polls clocking his support upwards of 20% right out the gate. This may come as no surprise to you, but it’s certainly surprising to the powers that be,” said the campaign. “RFK, Jr. has been on podcasts and television network shows nearly every day since the inception of the campaign. You can read and watch the interviews on Kennedy24.com.”

The survey also shows that efforts by the Biden campaign, the political establishment, and their allied corporate-controlled media outlets have failed to dismiss Kennedy as a fringe candidate who has pushed debunked conspiracy theories about vaccine safety, distorting the Democratic insurgent’s ardent demands for pharmaceutical industry accountability and anti-corruption action at federal agencies with responsibility for policing drug companies.

Biden actually lost support in a hypothetical election despite the outcome of Donald Trump’s sexual assault trial, where a jury found that he attacked the writer E Jean Carroll in a department store changing room during the mid-1990s and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages for both sexual abuse and defaming her for political reasons.

As such reports circulate among Democratic voters, support is almost certain to shift to Kennedy from Biden. Another factor that can drive the campaign is the respective positions of the candidates when it comes to issues.

Biden is the 46th and current president of the United States. He previously served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Although Biden restored America’s membership in the Paris Agreement on climate change, he also approved offshore drilling in a Gulf of Mexico area the size of Italy, permitted destructive drilling and LNG in Alaska, and leased 4 times more federal land for oil & gas exploitation than were issued by the Trump administration.

The Biden administration is also financing new international fossil fuel projects in countries such as Indonesia, South Africa, and Croatia.

By contrast, Kennedy serves as president of Waterkeeper Alliance, a worldwide network of environmental organizations founded in 1999 to protect our right to clean water in communities around the world, he founded Children’s Health Defense and practiced as a personal injury lawyer.

Kennedy is an author with a long list of published books including the New York Times’ bestseller, Crimes Against Nature.

Kennedy was named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes for the Planet” for his success helping Riverkeeper lead the fight to restore the Hudson River and he received recognition for his role in the landmark legal victories against corporate polluters Monsanto and DuPont.

His reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and children’s health stems from a litany of successful legal actions.

When his father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated just minutes after winning California’s 1968 Democratic primary, the United States was fiercely divided. Many looked to the martyred US Senator to help heal that divide.

Today, RFK Jr. is mounting a campaign for the presidency in a more polarized political environment but as an environmental hero, he has an agenda that is likely to bring Americans together.

