Americans struggle to afford transportation as car prices skyrocket

In a concerning development for American consumers, the average price of a new car hit a staggering $48,008 in March, according to recent data. This significant increase has left many individuals grappling with the financial strain of purchasing reliable transportation. With the median U.S. income standing at $57,200, it’s clear that owning a car has become increasingly unattainable for a significant portion of the population.

The current state of affairs demands a closer examination of the earnings-to-cost-of-living ratio in order to shed light on the affordability crisis faced by Americans today.

Based on the median weekly earnings of the nation’s 119.2 million full-time wage and salary workers, which the Current Population Survey estimated at $1,100 in the first quarter of 2023, the annual income translates to $57,200.

This figure reveals a distressing reality: the average cost of a new car now exceeds the typical after-tax income by a substantial margin.

To gain a comprehensive perspective, it is worth comparing the earnings-to-cost-of-living ratio with that of 1968.

This year holds significance as it marks a turning point in American economic history. In 1968, the median U.S. income was $7,743, and the average price of a new car was $2,822.

With these figures, it becomes apparent that Americans faced a more favorable earnings-to-cost-of-living ratio over five decades ago.

In 1968, the average price of a new car accounted for approximately 36% of the median income, making automobile ownership a more realistic goal for a broader segment of the population. However, as of March 2023, the average car price comprises a staggering 84% of the median income, signifying a significant decline in affordability.

This growing disparity between income and the cost of essential goods like automobiles poses a multitude of challenges for Americans. Owning a car has become increasingly crucial for commuting to work, accessing healthcare services, and participating fully in society. Yet, as prices continue to surge, many are left with limited options, hindering their ability to secure reliable transportation.

The implications of this affordability crisis extend beyond individual households. The broader economy also suffers as the decrease in car ownership affects industries such as automotive manufacturing, auto sales, and associated services. Moreover, the transportation sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth, and reduced consumer spending in this area could have far-reaching consequences.

As Americans grapple with the financial strain of rising car prices, it is crucial for policymakers, industry leaders, and consumer advocates to address this pressing issue. Exploring avenues to increase affordability, such as promoting the development of more affordable car models, incentivizing the use of public transportation, and providing financial assistance or favorable loan terms, could help alleviate the burden on households.

In conclusion, the average price of new cars reaching $48,008 in March paints a concerning picture of the affordability crisis faced by Americans. With median incomes struggling to keep pace, owning a car has become an increasingly unattainable dream for many. Urgent action is required to ensure that transportation remains accessible and affordable for all, allowing individuals to thrive and the economy to prosper in the years ahead.

