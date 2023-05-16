Federal judge says state didn’t prove carrying firearms in public is dangerous

In a significant blow to New Jersey’s efforts to restrict the concealed carrying of firearms, Chief United States District Judge Renée Marie Bumb has overturned the state’s stringent law.

The decision comes as a result of legal challenges from gun rights advocates who argued that the law violated their Second Amendment rights.

The ruling, which was made public on Tuesday, orders state officials not to enforce the tight restrictions imposed by the law, pending further legal proceedings.

The verdict was announced only days after a Mother’s Day of Action organized by Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network, hosted more than 200 events in 48 states and Washington, D.C. calling on Congress to reinstate the bipartisan assault weapons ban.

As a result, individuals with proper permits are now free to carry handguns in various public places, including beaches, public parks, bars, and restaurants—locations where the state had sought to ban firearms in an attempt to combat gun violence.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that restrictive concealed carry laws, similar to those in New York and New Jersey, infringed upon the Second Amendment.

In response, the state’s Democratic leaders expedited a new measure that simplified the process for obtaining carry permits but significantly limited where firearms were allowed.

Judge Bumb, a George W. Bush appointee, expressed strong criticism of state authorities in her 235-page ruling, stating that they had failed to present any evidence linking law-abiding citizens who carry firearms in public for self-defense to an increase in gun violence.

She argued that the law disarmed responsible citizens and suggested that even founding father Thomas Jefferson would have cautioned against such measures.

Gun rights advocates hailed the decision as a victory, condemning the previous law as “draconian.”

On the other hand, New Jersey’s top law enforcement officer, Matthew Platkin, called the ruling “devastating for public safety” and announced plans to appeal the decision to a higher court.

The focal point of the dispute lies in the law’s designation of “sensitive places” where handguns are prohibited. The legislation listed various locations, including parks, beaches, libraries, public gatherings, zoos, and bars, among others. Critics argued that the extensive list made it nearly impossible for permit-holders to comply with the law without inadvertently violating it.

The legal challenge was brought by several concealed carry permit holders associated with New Jersey gun rights groups, including a victim of kidnapping and mistaken identity. Judge Bumb upheld New Jersey’s new system for obtaining a carry permit, ruling that the state’s requirements for firearms training and insurance did not conflict with the Second Amendment.

While individual property owners retain the right to prohibit guns on their premises, the ruling still allows retail establishments and other businesses open to the public to declare their premises firearm-free. State Attorney General Platkin acknowledged this provision as a positive outcome for gun control advocates.

Gun rights groups, including the New Jersey Second Amendment Society, expressed their satisfaction with the ruling, claiming that the overturned laws disproportionately affected women and minority permit-seekers. They also pointed out the irony of officials like Platkin and Governor Phil Murphy, who enjoy State Police protection while attempting to limit public access to firearms.

The state is expected to pursue an appeal, and the legal battle surrounding New Jersey’s concealed carry law is likely to continue for several weeks or even months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...