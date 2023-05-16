Montville Board of Education member to lead NJ School Boards Association

Dr. Karen Cortellino, a member of the Montville Board of Education, has been elected as the new president of the New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA).

The announcement came during the organization’s semiannual Delegate Assembly, which was held at the Mercer County Community College Conference Center in West Windsor on May 13.

The NJSBA is a statewide federation that represents local boards of education across New Jersey. Cortellino brings extensive experience to her new role, having served on the Montville Township Board of Education since 2006 and as its president from 2010 to 2016. She has also been actively involved in various committees and associations related to education.

Prior to becoming NJSBA president, Cortellino served as the vice president for legislation/resolutions for four years, from 2019 to 2023. She has been a member of the NJSBA board of directors and served as the president of the Morris County School Boards Association. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, she received the Irene LeFebvre Excellence in Boardsmanship Award from the Morris County School Boards Association in 2022.

Outside of her educational pursuits, Cortellino has been involved in community and charitable activities. She received the Montville Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America in 2017 and chaired the award committee from 2018 to 2021.

She has also been a trustee for the Towaco Civic Association, which earned the Montville Township Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Organization of the Year award.

Cortellino’s commitment to community service extends to organizations such as the One Montville Response Team, the Patriots Path Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Greater Montville Relay for Life.

Professionally, Cortellino is a radiologist at the Pink Breast Center, where she focuses on breast and women’s imaging. She obtained her education from Queens College of the City University of New York and the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara Medical School, with additional training at Maryland General Hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...