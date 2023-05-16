Republicans hold Debt Ceiling hostage to require a revival of slavery

In the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, Republicans have taken a hard stance on including work requirements for public assistance programs, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from some Democrats who liken the requirements to a revival of slavery.

The disagreement highlights the deep divisions between the two parties on the issue of social welfare programs.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared on Tuesday that work requirements for public assistance programs are non-negotiable in the debt ceiling talks, setting a firm position ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders.

McCarthy emphasized that the work requirements specifically target able-bodied individuals without dependents and would entail 20 hours of work per week.

House Democrats have voiced strong opposition to the idea of work requirements, making it a contentious point of discussion in the negotiations.

President Joe Biden had appeared open to the possibility of strengthening work requirements for public assistance programs, but he also expressed reservations, particularly regarding Medicaid.

Republicans want spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, saying the current pace of spending is unsustainable. During former President Donald Trump’s four years in office, Republicans voted to raise or suspend the debt limit three times as the GOP added nearly $8 trillion to the national debt.

Biden and congressional Democrats initially insisted the debt limit raised without conditions, arguing that the two issues should not be linked.

“Republicans in Congress should stop playing chicken with the debt ceiling,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is challenging Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. “They are endangering America’s credibility, not to mention the world financial system. And it could devastate our already shaky economy. Refusing to raise the debt ceiling exploits the most superficial symptom of a much deeper problem.”

The Republican proposal includes increasing work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously known as food stamps, who are between 50 and 56 years old.

Additionally, changes to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and an outline for work requirements for Medicaid have been put forward.

Critics of the Republican stance argue that the proposed work requirements disproportionately target vulnerable populations and risk exacerbating poverty.

“The money is already spent but without the increase in the debt ceiling, the government cannot pay those bills,” said progressive Democrat Lisa McCormick. “Failing to pay your bills does not improve your financial picture. It costs money and it makes you a deadbeat. If Republicans want to reduce the national debt, they should impose steep tax increases on millionaires and billionaires, like the rates we had when the economy was operating at its greatest level.”

“While the period was not without challenges and disparities such as racial segregation, gender inequality, and the exclusion of marginalized communities persisted,” said McCormick. “The post-World War II era was a time of relative economic stability and the most equitable distribution of benefits, and we had top tax rates of 70 and 90 percent, compared to the meager 37 percent tax rate paid today by billionaires on earnings over $578,125.”

Some Democrats have gone so far as to compare the work requirements to a revival of slavery, claiming that they perpetuate racial and economic disparities.

They argue that such requirements fail to address the underlying issues of poverty and income inequality and instead punish those who are already struggling by forcing them into occupations that offer subpar wages.

The federal minimum wage remains only $7.25 per hour, which means that a full-time employee would make only about $15,000 a year—far less than the cost of living.

Biden took to Twitter to express his concerns about the House Republican proposal, stating that it could jeopardize the food assistance of a million older adults and push them into hunger. He suggested that instead of pushing Americans into poverty, the deficit could be reduced by ensuring that the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share in taxes.

As negotiations continue, both parties are expected to face significant challenges in finding common ground on the issue of work requirements. The outcome of these discussions will have far-reaching implications for the future of public assistance programs and the fight against poverty in the United States.

All the hand-wringing in Washington over raising the debt limit can seem far removed from the lives of everyday Americans, but they could end up facing huge consequences.

Millions of people in the U.S. rely on benefits that could go unpaid and services that could be disrupted, or halted altogether, if the government can’t pay its bills for an extended period.

If the economy tanked due to default, more than 8 million people could lose their jobs, government officials estimate. Millions of Social Security beneficiaries, veterans and military families could lose their monthly payments. Vital federal services including border and air traffic control could be disrupted if workers can’t get their government paychecks.

The economy could nosedive into a recession.

If the government’s legal borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion is not raised or suspended by June 1, the result could be financial havoc.

The inability to borrow money to keep paying government obligations could mean businesses sent into bankruptcy, crashes piling up across financial markets and lasting economic pain.

The damage would be financial, but the cause would be political, a breakdown between Republicans and Democrats, rather than a problem with a basically healthy U.S. economy.

