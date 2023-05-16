Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s reputation on environment puts Joe Biden to shame

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s reputation as a resolute defender of the environment stems from a litany of successful legal actions and a lifetime of protecting nature against the barbaric whims of humanity.

Kennedy was named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes for the Planet” for his success in helping Riverkeeper lead the fight to restore the Hudson River. The group’s achievement helped spawn more than 300 Waterkeeper organizations across the globe.

Most environmentalists are extremely disappointed with President Joe Biden, who has completely betrayed his promise to combat climate change.

Biden promised during the campaign ‘No more drilling on federal lands, period, period, period,’ but in the White House he approved ConocoPhillips’ Alaskan Willow oil project—which will produce enough greenhouse gas emissions to nullify the climate benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act—he leased more federal land for oil & gas drilling in his first two years than Trump did during his entire term in office, he approved oil and gas leases for an area in the Gulf of Mexico larger than Italy; and he allowed a separate $39 billion LNG mega-project in Alaska.

Steven Donziger and Jane Fonda joined Climate Defiance activists to protest Biden’s $25,000-per-plate Wall Street fundraiser hosted by a Blackstone executive.

“Biden cannot claim to be a climate President and take money from those destroying the planet,” said Donziger, an environmental and human rights lawyer.

Kennedy is a graduate of Harvard University. He studied at the London School of Economics and received his law degree from the University of Virginia Law School. Following graduation, he attended Pace University School of Law, where he was awarded a master’s degree in environmental law.

Kennedy has served as Chief Prosecuting Attorney for the Hudson Riverkeeper and President of Waterkeeper Alliance. He was also a Clinical Professor and Supervising Attorney at Pace University School of Law’s Environmental Litigation Clinic. Earlier in his career, he served as Assistant District Attorney in New York City.

He has worked on environmental issues across the Americas and has assisted several indigenous tribes in Latin America and Canada in successfully negotiating treaties protecting traditional homelands.

Kennedy served as senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council and he was co-host of Ring of Fire on Air America Radio.

He has worked on environmental issues across the Americas, and has assisted several indigenous tribes in Latin America and Canada in successfully negotiating treaties protecting traditional homelands. He is credited with leading the fight to protect New York City’s water supply.

The New York City watershed agreement, which he negotiated on behalf of environmentalists and New York City watershed consumers, is regarded as an international model in stakeholder consensus negotiations and sustainable development. He also helped lead the fight to turn back the anti-environmental legislation during the 104th Congress.

He is credited with leading the fight to protect New York City’s water supply. The New York City watershed agreement, which he negotiated on behalf of environmentalists and New York City watershed consumers, is regarded as an international model in stakeholder consensus negotiations and sustainable development.

Among Kennedy’s published books are the New York Times’ bestseller Crimes Against Nature (2004), St. Francis of Assisi: A Life of Joy (2005), The Riverkeepers (1997), and Judge Frank M. Johnson, Jr: A Biography (1977).

His articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Atlantic Monthly, Esquire, The Nation, Outside Magazine, The Village Voice, and many other publications.

His award-winning articles have been included in anthologies of America’s Best Crime Writing, Best Political Writing and Best Science Writing.

Kennedy is a graduate of Harvard University. He studied at the London School of Economics and received his law degree from the University of Virginia Law School.

Following graduation, he attended Pace University School of Law, where he was awarded a Masters Degree in Environmental Law. He is admitted to practice in the State of New York and the Southern District of New York.

He is a licensed master falconer, and as often as possible he pursues a life-long enthusiasm for white-water paddling.

He has organized and led several expeditions in Canada and Latin America, including first descents on three little-known rivers in Peru, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the son of former Attorney General and Senator Robert F Kennedy, has been a prominent figure in the environmental movement and an outspoken critic of corporate power. In recent years, he has also emerged as a political activist and has been exploring the possibility of running for president of the United States.

RFK Jr has been a vocal proponent of the need for a peaceful revolution in American politics. In his view, the democratic process has been undermined by the influence of corporate power, which has led to a government that is unresponsive to the needs of the people. He argues that the only way to reclaim democracy is through a grassroots movement that demands change and holds elected officials accountable.

“We need a peaceful revolution,” RFK Jr. said in a recent interview. “We need to take back our democracy from the corporations that have hijacked it. We need to demand that our elected officials represent us, not their corporate donors.”

RFK Jr’s campaign for president is based on a platform that seeks to address the issues that most Americans are concerned about, including the gutting of the middle class. He believes that the current economic system is rigged in favor of the wealthy and that it is essential to create policies that promote economic justice.

In addition to economic issues, RFK Jr is also passionate about environmental and social justice. He has been a leading voice in the fight against climate change and has advocated for policies that promote renewable energy and protect natural resources. He has also been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform and has called for an end to the war on drugs.

Overall, RFK Jr’s campaign for president is based on a vision of a more just and equitable society, one in which the needs of the people are put ahead of the interests of corporations. His call for a peaceful revolution reflects a deep frustration with the current political system and a belief that real change can only come from the bottom up. Whether or not he decides to run for president, RFK Jr’s message is likely to resonate with many Americans who feel that their voices are not being heard in Washington.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...