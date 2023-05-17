NJ Business Immigration Coalition seeks nominations for entrepreneurs

The NJ Business Immigration Coalition has announced the commencement of nominations for the prestigious New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards.

The awards aim to recognize the outstanding contributions of immigrant business leaders in the state and acknowledge their pivotal role in the local economy.

Scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023, at The Pines Manor in Edison, NJ, the awards ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion celebrating the accomplishments of immigrant entrepreneurs.

The event will feature various award categories, including Growth, Advocacy, Innovation, Sustainability, Leadership, Nonprofit Entrepreneurship, and the highly coveted Entrepreneur of the Year.

Nominations for the awards are open to all immigrant entrepreneurs and will remain so until June 1, 2023.

The NJ Business Immigration Coalition encourages individuals to submit nominations by completing a short nomination form, either for themselves or on behalf of deserving candidates.

“The New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards were created over a decade ago to highlight the social and economic contributions of New Jersey’s immigrants to communities throughout the state and celebrate the important role of immigrants in today’s economy,” explained Katherine Kish, Executive Director of Einstein’s Alley and one of the founders of the Coalition.

Kish emphasized the diverse representation of nominees and honorees, ranging from small mom-and-pop businesses to large corporations, spanning various sectors such as high-tech firms, professional service providers, manufacturing operations, restaurants, and financial institutions.

Together, these immigrant-led enterprises employ hundreds of people and generate billions in sales.

The NJ Business Immigration Coalition is a collaborative effort encompassing a wide range of New Jersey chambers, associations, and organizations.

Notable members include the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce, Diversity Dynamics, Einstein’s Alley, Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce, NJBIA, New Jersey Chinese-American Chamber of Commerce, and the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The coalition’s primary objective is to advocate for sensible immigration reform that promotes economic growth, facilitates access to both high-skilled and low-skilled talent for New Jersey companies, and fosters the integration of immigrants as consumers, workers, entrepreneurs, and citizens.

Last year, the prestigious title of Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year was bestowed upon Shibber Khan, Principal and Co-Founder of the Criterion Group LLC, based in Jersey City.

Khan’s leadership has been instrumental in establishing and operating the largest film studio in New Jersey, creating employment opportunities and driving economic growth.

As the New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards gear up for another remarkable edition, the coalition encourages the public to participate in recognizing and honoring the immigrant entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact on their communities and the state as a whole.

By celebrating their achievements, the awards not only highlight the value of immigrant entrepreneurs but also promote the diversity and vibrancy that immigrants bring to New Jersey’s economic landscape.

For more information about the New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards and the nomination process, please visit the NJ Business Immigration Coalition’s website.

