Lisa McCormick calls Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s vote for GOP debt limit bill ‘betrayal’

Lisa McCormick, a progressive Democrat who advocates for the rights of seniors and veterans, is calling out Rep. Tom Kean Jr. by labeling his vote in favor of the Republican debt limit bill a “betrayal.”

“The Republican scheme would result in a 22 percent cut in funding for the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA),” said McCormick. “I condemn his vote as a betrayal of the very individuals who have earned and rely on these essential benefits.”

“By voting in favor of the Republican debt limit bill, Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has shown a willingness to jeopardize the well-being of seniors and veterans in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District,” said McCormick. “The proposed funding cuts would lead to the closure of offices, longer wait times, and the layoff of thousands of workers within these agencies. Such measures would significantly impede the ability of seniors and veterans to access the benefits they have rightfully earned.”

“Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has voted to make it far harder for seniors and veterans to claim the benefits they are entitled to,” said McCormick. “It is our duty to ensure that his constituents are aware of his actions and the negative impact they will have on our community.”

“Enacting Medicare for All would save $650 billion and 68,000 lives per year,” said McCormick. “Instead of trying to turn welfare recipients into slave labor, fiscal conservatives in Congress should embrace universal health care.”

Four House Republicans opposed the debt ceiling and spending cuts bill, but Kean lacked the courage to break from his party on a key piece of legislation that aims to hold the White House hostage over the government’s ability to pay it bills.

The chamber approved the legislation — titled the Limit, Save, Grow Act — in a 217-215 vote, marking a victory for Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The bill would raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 2024, setting the stage for another financial crisis before the presidential election, and it includes proposals to slash government spending by $4.8 trillion.

McCormick said if Republicans had concerns about the size of the U.S. debt, which currently sits at roughly $31.5 trillion, they would not have approved $8 trillion in deficit spending during President Donald Trump’s tenure when they hiked the debt limit three times.

“Republicans want to crash the global economy instead of paying America’s bills.” McCormick said.

In light of Kean’s vote, McCormick urged veterans across New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District to voice their concerns and hold him accountable.

She said citizens should stage gatherings outside of Kean’s district offices, write letters to the editor, and use social media platforms to inform voters about this betrayal.

“The sacrifices made by our seniors and veterans should be honored, not diminished,” said McCormick. “We will ensure that Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s constituents are fully aware of his vote and the detrimental consequences it will have on their lives.”

As negotiations continue regarding the debt ceiling bill and the federal budget, McCormick also called on President Biden to remain steadfast on the principle that he will not concede to reckless spending cuts as Republicans hold the world economy hostage to their extremist demands.

Claiming a commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of seniors and veterans, McCormick said she will work tirelessly to hold elected officials accountable and ensure that the voices of the community are heard.

