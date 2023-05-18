RFK Jr. pledges to restore honest government for the American people

In an era marked by growing disillusionment with government institutions, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is emerging as a popular presidential candidate advocating for honest and transparent governance and his campaign in New Jersey is gaining momentum.

With his platform for “Honest government for the people,” Kennedy is gaining support among Democrats, who believe his vision can restore trust in the country’s democratic processes.

Kennedy’s Democratic presidential campaign addresses the concerns of many Americans who feel let down by the current state of affairs. He highlights the erosion of trust caused by pervasive surveillance, censorship, regulatory capture, and corporate influence.

By calling for an end to these practices, he aims to rebuild confidence in government institutions and ensure they serve the interests of the people.

In a statement, Kennedy articulated the urgency of addressing the rampant misinformation prevalent in society: “The blizzard of misinformation that is now inundating our democracy will end only when the government and the media start telling the truth to Americans.”

He recognizes the pivotal role played by truthful and accountable governance in fostering an informed citizenry.

Kennedy’s proposal for honest government encompasses various measures aimed at transforming the system itself.

He emphasizes the need to dismantle the culture of corruption that ensnares well-intentioned individuals within government and corporate entities.

Kennedy believes that honest governance is not just about removing corrupt individuals but rather transforming a system that inadvertently fosters corruption.

“We are going to remake public institutions to serve the public,” said Kennedy. “We will roll back the secrecy and make government transparent. We will protect whistleblowers and prosecute officials who abuse the public trust.”

“We will rein in the lobbyists and slam shut the revolving door that shunts people from government agencies to lucrative positions in the companies they were supposed to regulate, and back again,” said Kennedy. “We will get money out of politics. We will open our institutions to real citizen involvement. We will restore integrity to government.”

Kennedy’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen participation resonates with many Democrats who believe these values are vital for a healthy democracy.

His emphasis on reining in the influence of special interests and promoting citizen involvement has garnered support from those seeking genuine representation and meaningful change.

As Kennedy continues to gain momentum on the campaign trail, his call for honest government strikes a chord with Americans across the political spectrum.

With the belief that restoring trust in government is essential for a prosperous nation, Kennedy’s platform aims to create a system that prioritizes the interests of the people and rebuilds faith in democratic institutions.

Born to a political family, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the nephew of America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and the son of his Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. Both of them lost their lives to the assassin’s bullet: JFK in 1963, and RFK, Sr. in the midst of his 1968 Presidential campaign.

Rather than enter politics himself, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. carried on his family’s legacy of public service by devoting himself to environmental causes and children’s welfare. He is the founder of the Waterkeeper Alliance — the world’s largest clean water advocacy group — and served as its longtime chairman and attorney. He then went on to found Children’s Health Defense, a mass membership organization where he served as chairman and chief litigation counsel in its campaign to address childhood chronic disease and toxic exposures.

Kennedy’s reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and children’s health stems from hundreds of successful legal actions. TIME Magazine named Kennedy its “Hero for the Planet” for his leadership in the fight to restore the Hudson River. This achievement helped spawn more than 300 Waterkeeper organizations across the globe. The New York City watershed agreement, which he negotiated on behalf of environmentalists and New York City watershed consumers, is regarded as an international model in stakeholder consensus negotiations and sustainable development.

Kennedy has enjoyed legal victories in many milestone environmental battles over the past four decades in Latin America, Canada, and the United States.

Most recently, Kennedy was on the trial team in the landmark victories against Monsanto in 2018, and against DuPont in 2019 in the contamination case that inspired the movie “Dark Waters.” In addition to his environmental work, he has represented Indigenous groups asserting legal and treaty rights across Latin America and Canada.

Kennedy is also an award-winning writer whose articles have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Atlantic Monthly, Esquire, The Nation, Outside Magazine, the Village Voice, and many others. Among his published books are two New York Times’ bestsellers: Crimes Against Nature and The Real Anthony Fauci.

His highly reviewed biography is American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family. Kennedy is the author of two children’s books on American history and a third on Saint Francis of Assisi.

After graduating from Harvard University, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. studied at the London School of Economics and received his law degree from the University of Virginia Law School. He then attended Pace University School of Law, which awarded him a Master’s Degree in Environmental Law. He served on the Pace Law School faculty from 1986 to 2018 and cofounded and supervised Pace’s Environmental Litigation Clinic.

Kennedy was born on January 17, 1954, in Washington, DC, and is the third of 11 children of the late Sen. Robert Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy, who recently celebrated her 95th birthday.

Kennedy is married to Cheryl Hines, a noted actress. The couple has seven children, including Kennedy’s six children from two previous marriages.

