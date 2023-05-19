The highway’s jammed with broken heroes on a last-chance power drive

Transportation officials have announced Route 22 westbound lane and ramp closures tonight as the bridge replacement project advances in Union Township and Garden State Parkway southbound Exit 140B will also be closed tonight



Route 22 westbound is scheduled to have lane and ramp closures tonight as a bridge replacement project advances in Union Township, Union County.

In addition, the Garden State Parkway southbound Exit 140B to Route 22 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight.

Beginning at 10 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 19, until 8 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, NJDOT’s contractor, Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc., is scheduled to close one lane on Route 22 westbound before the Garden State Parkway overpass to restripe the roadway and install guide rail and crash cushions.

A second lane will be closed after the overpass where the ramp from the Garden State Parkway merges with Route 22 westbound. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained overnight.

In addition, the Garden State Parkway Exit 140B to Route 22 westbound will be closed during the same times.

Motorists should follow the signed detour using Exit 141, which is before Exit 140B . The exits from Route 22 westbound to the Garden State Parkway southbound; to Morris Avenue/Route 82 westbound; and to Morris Avenue/Route 82 eastbound may be closed intermittently overnight.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, traffic will be shifted to the right onto the newly constructed bridge over Route 82 to create a work zone to allow for the demolition and reconstruction of the left side of the Route 22 westbound Bridge over Route 82. Three lanes of traffic will be maintained during this stage of construction, which is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

The $40.8 million state-funded project will replace the existing bridges carrying Route 22 eastbound and Route 22 westbound over Route 82, which are in poor condition. The project is located between the Garden State Parkway Exits 140 and Exit 140B and will be coordinated with any work on the Parkway.

Additional improvements include widening Route 22 to provide auxiliary lanes, streamlining ramp movements, sidewalk additions, utility upgrades, and new and improved directional signage.

An Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) with camera installations and a Digital Message Sign also will be installed, and an upgraded stormwater drainage system will be constructed along Route 22.

The project is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information. For NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and our Facebook page.

