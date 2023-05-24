Trump’s second term could bring new potential dangers and more chaos

As former President Donald J. Trump seeks a return to the White House, his positions and rhetoric have grown increasingly confrontational and extreme.

This departure from his previous stances poses a concern for many experts who fear a potentially dangerous and chaotic second term but his loyal supporters continue to rally behind his combative speeches, even as critics across the political spectrum remain deeply troubled by the consequences of such an escalation in rhetoric and policy positions.

Trump’s positions and rhetoric have taken a confrontational and extreme turn as he actively pursues a second term in the White House, as illustrated by his comments in the aftermath of the violent January 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, an event he now refers to as “a beautiful day.”

Trump has gone as far as denying the danger faced by his own vice president, Mike Pence, during the pro-Trump mob’s assault on the Capitol.

He also downplays the necessity of police intervention and has even promised to pardon many of the rioters if he regains the presidency. This shift in perspective and the adoption of more extremist positions can be observed across various issues, including sexual assault, foreign policy, and domestic affairs.

The former president’s rhetoric has become increasingly confrontational, with his accounts becoming detached from reality, as noted in a comprehensive review of his speeches and interviews conducted by The Washington Post.

Trump’s defiant tone and extreme positions are not entirely new, as he gained notoriety during his 2016 campaign by making divisive statements about Mexican immigrants and proposing a ban on Muslims entering the country. However, his current bid for the presidency represents an opportunity for him to enact revenge on his political opponents and push even more polarizing policies.

Several factors contribute to the escalation of Trump’s rhetoric. Firstly, he has been operating without the official apparatus of the White House for over two years, allowing him to bypass traditional gatekeepers and present his unfiltered views directly to the public. Additionally, his accumulated grievances from his previous eight years in politics have fueled his increasingly confrontational approach.

Experts who have analyzed Trump’s proposals express concern about the potential dangers and chaos that a second term under his leadership could bring.

Critics from across the political spectrum have voiced alarm at his menacing rhetoric, which has resonated strongly with his most loyal supporters, who seem to relish his combative speeches and embrace his harsher stances.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian at New York University, explains that authoritarian leaders tend to become even more extreme when they lose office.

She asserts that the January 6 attack on the Capitol radicalized Trump’s base, the Republican Party, and Trump himself, leading to an emotional reeducation centered around hate.

Despite advice from his former aides to avoid discussing the Capitol attack, Trump has continued to focus on it.

He has developed close relationships with the families of those involved and believes they have been mistreated.

While his advisors attempted to frame the ongoing criminal probes he faces as “election interference,” Trump remains resolute in defending the actions of those who attempted to overturn the election.

Trump’s escalation extends beyond rhetoric. He has expressed support for reinstituting the controversial “zero tolerance” policy that separated migrant families at the border, and he has doubled down on baseless claims of widespread election fraud, even fabricating elaborate stories of fraudulent ballots.

Trump’s tendency to backtrack or apologize when faced with public outrage, only to later retrench and adopt an even more defiant stance, is a pattern that has been observed throughout his career.

Furthermore, Trump has indicated his willingness to use force, including deploying the National Guard and active-duty military, to suppress social unrest and street demonstrations.

He consistently vilifies Democrats and Republicans who do not align with his agenda, painting the 2024 election as an apocalyptic showdown for the future of the country.

