Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Sayreville councilwoman

Authorities on Tuesday arrested Rashid Ali Bynum, a 28-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Virginia, in connection with the murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Dwumfour, 30, was a former EMT who was active in her local church.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation into the shooting death of the 30-year-old councilwoman, who was fatally shot multiple times on February 1 outside her residence in the Camelot at La Mer condo complex.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, was apprehended in connection with the murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Police found her riddled with gunshot wounds in her white Nissan SUV around 7:30 p.m.

Bynum was taken into custody without incident at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Chesapeake City, Virginia, as the result of a joint effort involving New Jersey and Virginia law enforcement agencies, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He is currently awaiting extradition to New Jersey to face charges.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin held a press conference to announce Bynum’s arrest, but they did not disclose any motive behind the killing and declined to take questions from the media.

Authorities revealed that Bynum’s mobile phone played a crucial role in identifying him as a suspect. Cell tower records showed the suspect’s phone traveling from Virginia to the Sayreville apartment complex and then returning to his residence in Virginia.

The phone’s movements coincided with a white Hyundai Elantra, which was later linked to Bynum.

Ciccone mentioned a connection between Dwumfour and Bynum through the Christian church they both attended but provided no further details. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather more information.

Both Ciccone and Platkin expressed hope that Bynum’s arrest would bring a sense of justice and closure to Dwumfour’s family.

Platkin addressed the family directly, emphasizing that the arrest marked the beginning of the healing process.

Bynum, currently held in Virginia, faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation into Eunice Dwumfour’s murder involved traditional investigative methods as well as technological advancements. Witnesses reported a white vehicle near the crime scene, and authorities utilized cell phone and vehicle tracking to connect Bynum to the incident.

Phone records also indicated Bynum’s involvement with the Newark chapter of a Nigerian-based church where Dwumfour was active. Additionally, Bynum had a previous residence in the same apartment complex as Dwumfour in 2017, suggesting a prior acquaintance.

Records revealed that Bynum had outstanding warrants related to a 2019 traffic stop in Cranbury, including failure to appear on four summonses for driving with a suspended license and other violations.

The arrest of Rashid Ali Bynum represents a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Eunice Dwumfour. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Sayreville Police Department, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, and the Smithfield Police Department, collaborated in apprehending the suspect. Bynum will be extradited to New Jersey to face the charges brought against him.

The tragic and untimely death of Eunice Dwumfour deeply affected the community. As a first-term councilwoman, she was a respected figure, and her murder shocked many. The investigation into her killing will continue as authorities seek to establish a complete understanding of the circumstances surrounding the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...