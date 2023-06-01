Wildfire at Bass River State Forest threatens homes and campground

A raging wildfire that ignited on Wednesday evening has rapidly engulfed Bass River State Forest, scorching over 3,100 acres of land so far.

Fire officials announced today that they expect the fire to expand further, potentially reaching a staggering 6,000 acres.

The blaze, which began on Allen Road, has posed a significant threat to nearby structures and forced the evacuation of approximately 40 people at Timberline Lake Camping Resort in the New Gretna section of Bass River Township, Burlington County.

As of this morning, the fire was only ten to 15 percent contained, with officials expressing concerns about the dry conditions that continue to fuel the flames.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported that six single-family structures are at risk, but residents have been allowed to return home following a voluntary evacuation.

While no injuries have been reported among the 70 firefighters battling the blaze, the persistent dryness and warm weather conditions pose challenges for containment efforts.

The fire’s progression has been relentless, rapidly expanding from 120 acres on Wednesday evening to 3,100 acres by Thursday morning. Firefighters have faced difficulties due to the extreme fire behavior and limited access to the fire site.

Consequently, they have employed indirect tactics to control the inferno and prevent further advancement.

Despite the efforts of the firefighting teams, the fire continues to exhibit intense behavior, with flare-ups and increasing smoke generation expected as the fire consumes available fuel, including leaves and pine needles.

Officials have highlighted the previous 300-acre prescribed burn conducted in another area of the forest during the winter as a potentially advantageous factor for firefighters. Additionally, the presence of streams and swampy areas within the forest is expected to aid in the containment efforts. However, the forecasted dry and warm conditions for the coming days could impede progress.

Multiple roads in the vicinity have been closed to ensure public safety, and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is urging people to avoid the affected area.

The Bass River State Forest is located on the border of Ocean and Burlington counties, approximately 25 miles north of Atlantic City and six miles west of Tuckerton. Smoke from the wildfire has begun drifting south into Cape May and Atlantic counties, raising concerns about air quality in those regions.

This wildfire marks the second major fire incident in New Jersey this week.

Earlier, a 158-acre wildfire in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area in Gloucester County was fully contained without injuries or evacuations.

The dry conditions prevailing across New Jersey have contributed to the outbreak of several wildfires in recent days. Fire officials acknowledge that prescribed burns conducted earlier have assisted in controlling the blazes, but unfavorable weather conditions continue to challenge containment efforts.

So far, there have been no reported injuries, and some seasonal residents who were previously asked to evacuate have been permitted to return to their homes. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are actively investigating its origin.

Bass River State Forest, the first forest acquired by the state of New Jersey in 1905, has long served as a vital recreational, water conservation, and wildlife and timber management area.

The forest is part of the Pinelands National Reserve, encompassing one million acres of ecologically sensitive land, and is renowned for its rare plants and animals.

Visitors to the forest can explore over 12 miles of marked trails, including the Absegami Trail through a cedar swamp and a self-guided trail through the remains of the Civilian Conservation Corps camp.

Meteorologists from CBS News Philadelphia have reported that the smoke from the Bass River State Forest fire is visible on satellite imagery. Concerns about air quality have extended to the state of Delaware due to the wildfire’s proximity.

Authorities will continue to dedicate resources to contain the fire and protect the surrounding communities. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow the guidance provided by local officials.

