At least nine people were shot in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday night, police said. All victims are expected to survive.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. near 24th Street and Treat Avenue, according to San Francisco police. Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and isolated, and that there is no known threat to the public.

At least five of the victims were taken to local hospitals, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member. One of the five was undergoing surgery as of Friday night, while four people were treated for minor injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The Mission District is a large and diverse neighborhood in San Francisco. It is known for its historic architecture, its vibrant arts scene, and its diverse population.

The shooting is the latest in a series of gun violence incidents in San Francisco. In recent months, the city has seen a surge in shootings, including a mass shooting in January that left six people dead.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has called for action to address gun violence in the city. She has proposed a number of measures, including increasing funding for violence prevention programs and expanding access to mental health services.

The shooting in the Mission District is a reminder of the need for action to address gun violence in San Francisco. It is also a reminder of the importance of community and support for those who have been affected by gun violence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...