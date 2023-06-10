Trump Appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to Oversee Case Against Former President

The federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump who was twice overturned on appeal after she hindered the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents, has been assigned to initially oversee the case involving the Department of Justice’s indictment of Trump.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a 2020 Trump appointee to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, will preside over Trump’s first appearance in court on Tuesday.

The indictment charges Trump with two counts of mishandling classified information and one count of obstruction of justice. The charges stem from Trump’s alleged removal of classified documents from the White House and his subsequent attempts to conceal them.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to fight the charges. He has also criticized the DOJ’s decision to indict him, calling it a “witch hunt.”

Cannon is a former federal prosecutor who has served on the bench for less than two years. She is known for her tough stance on crime and her commitment to upholding the law.

Some legal experts have expressed concern that Cannon’s ties to Trump could bias her in the case. However, others have said that Cannon is a fair and impartial judge who will uphold the law regardless of her personal feelings.

The implications of Cannon’s assignment to the case are still unclear. However, her appointment is sure to add to the already heightened political stakes surrounding the case.

Experts Weigh In

“It’s a very significant development that a Trump appointee has been assigned to this case,” said David Gerger, a former federal prosecutor and current law professor at Seton Hall University. “It will be interesting to see how Judge Cannon handles the case and whether she is able to remain impartial.”

“I don’t think Judge Cannon’s ties to Trump will necessarily bias her in the case,” said Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas. “She is a fair and impartial judge who will uphold the law regardless of her personal feelings.”

“The implications of Judge Cannon’s assignment to the case are still unclear,” said Gerger. “However, her appointment is sure to add to the already heightened political stakes surrounding the case.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...