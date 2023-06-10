U.S. Census Bureau to Hold Webinar on Federal Funding

The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a webinar on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. EDT to update its estimate of how much federal funding was distributed in whole or in part using Decennial Census Programs data.

The updated funding estimate and report — which describe the methodology used and the number of federal assistance programs that used Census Bureau data in whole or in part in the fiscal year 2021 — was done in consultation with Dr. Andrew Reamer from the George Washington Institute of Public Policy, George Washington University.

It is important to note, the Census Bureau itself does not distribute any federal funds, nor determine the amount or allocation of federal funding for any program, nor does the Census Bureau determine how data are used by federal programs or in any particular funding formulas.

However, the Decennial Census Programs data are often a critical information source for entities to distribute and determine federal funding for hundreds of assistance programs.

This will be the first federal funding estimate released by the Census Bureau in nearly six years. In 2017, the Census Bureau released a working paper that found that more than $675 billion in federal funds were distributed in whole or in part using Census Bureau data in fiscal year 2015.

Census Bureau officials and Dr. Reamer will present their findings during the virtual event. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

