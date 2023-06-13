NJ environmentalist calling out Biden for inadequate climate response

As the deadly consequences of global warming continue to escalate, prominent New Jersey environmentalist Lisa McCormick is stepping up to call out the Biden administration for its inadequate response.

McCormick has been a vocal advocate for climate action and is determined to hold fossil fuel executives accountable for their role in exacerbating the climate crisis. The progressive Democrat called for the prosecution of fossil fuel executives responsible for the climate crisis, the nationalization of oil companies, and for using their resources to fund a transition to renewable energy sources.

“The fossil fuel industry has too much power in Washington,” said McCormick. “We need drastic action from campaign finance reform to remove big money from politics, break up the fossil fuel industry, and invest in clean energy.”

The recent toxic air that blanketed the Eastern US, a direct result of climate change, serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. Extreme weather events and deteriorating air quality are becoming more frequent and severe, posing significant health risks to vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant individuals, and children.

“The air we’re breathing, the atmosphere we’re living in — it’s not what it used to be,” said McCormick. “This is a predictable result of decades of burning fossil fuels. This is the climate crisis.”

While these are undoubtedly dark times, McCormick emphasizes that there is still hope. Scientists assert that we can change course and mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis if we take immediate and drastic action.

Failure to do so could lead to a future where global food production cannot sustain the population, air pollution causes 1.5 million additional deaths annually by 2050, and droughts threaten clean water access and crop production for the majority of the world’s population.

“The fossil fuel industry has knowingly damaged the planet for decades while misleading the public and influencing Congress to weaken environmental regulations,” said McCormick. “We need to hold them accountable for their actions.”

McCormick also draws attention to the alarming fact that the CEO of a major oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, is currently the president of the UN climate negotiation process. This blatant conflict of interest between the oil industry and climate talks is a cause for concern, further highlighting the need to challenge big oil and gas companies.

Just this past week, news stories have revealed an “army of fake social media accounts” that are being created to defend Al Jaber and the UAE, this year’s host country. It’s becoming increasingly clear that there is virtually no separation between Adnoc, the state-owned oil giant Al Jaber is the CEO of, and his duties as president of the climate talks.

In response to these pressing issues, Lisa McCormick is calling for the prosecution of fossil fuel executives responsible for the climate crisis and the nationalization of oil companies. She advocates for utilizing their resources to fund a transition to renewable energy sources.

“We cannot allow the fossil fuel industry to continue damaging our planet while profiting from it,” said McCormick. “It’s time to prioritize the health of our environment and future generations over corporate interests.”

With her unwavering commitment to addressing the climate crisis and holding those responsible accountable, McCormick is a prominent voice for change but she said to take on the fossil fuel industry, more people must support action to address the urgent need for a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

