Former Senate contender says women need more resounding voices in power

Lisa McCormick, who would have been the first woman from New Jersey elected to the United States Senate if she was successful in 2018—when she earned four out of ten votes cast in the Democratic primary election—is highlighting policy priorities that reflect her belief that by adopting measures to protect women, society protects itself.

“We need a resounding voice for women’s rights and equality,” said McCormick, who is calling on voters to demand that lawmakers address critical issues such as pay equity, healthcare, violence against women, and environmental protection.

“The power and influence of women in the 21st Century are undeniable. As a woman, I am committed to using my voice to advocate for the concerns and well-being of all Americans, which means we have to do more for women,” said McCormick.

One of the key intersections between women’s issues lies in the link between women’s health and pay equity.

Currently, women earn only 83 cents for every dollar earned by men, affecting their overall quality of life, including their health. Recognizing this connection, McCormick seeks to address both pay equity and women’s health concerns comprehensively.

Citing studies from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McCormick points out that violence against women is a leading cause of homelessness, with between 22% and 57% of homeless women citing violence as the primary reason.

To improve the economic circumstances of women and their families, McCormick emphasizes the need to assign economic value to the unpaid work women often provide, such as caregiving, household management, and other domestic chores.

This recognition, she argues, can be achieved by accounting for unpaid work in national income calculations like Gross Domestic Product (GDP), ultimately benefiting society as a whole.

Moreover, McCormick emphasizes that women tend to prioritize environmental protection and the well-being of the planet.

Recognizing this mindset, she believes it is crucial to adopt policies that align with women’s values, protecting the community and the environment.

As a citizen, McCormick acknowledged that she is equally responsible for supporting the policies aimed at protecting and benefiting women as every other American.

Confirm federal judges who acknowledge a constitutional right to privacy.

Codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Repeal the Hyde Amendment and lift the ban on insurance coverage of abortion.

Strengthen the Justice Department’s ability to prevent sexual harassment, discrimination, and rape.

Support the EMPOWER Act to combat workplace harassment.

Federally fund and expedite rape kit testing.

Increase regulations to prevent pregnancy-related discrimination.

Fully fund Head Start and high-quality childcare programs.

Expand and fully fund welfare and food stamp coverage for low-income families and children.

Ensure proper prosecution of sexual harassment and violence in the military.

Advocate for the passage of the Paycheck Fairness Act.

Enact Paid Family and Medical Leave through the FAMILY Act.

Increase Social Security benefits, closing the gap between male and female recipients.

Expand the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program.

Protect and enforce Title IX.

Fully fund and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Pass the Equal Rights Amendment.

Prevent domestic abusers from owning or purchasing guns.

“Increasing Social Security benefits and closing the gap between male and female recipients, is significant for women as it recognizes their unpaid labor, addresses economic inequality, tackles the motherhood penalty, promotes gender equality, and strengthens social safety nets,” said McCormick. “Ensuring that older women are not disproportionately affected by poverty or financial insecurity in their retirement would provide them with the support they need to lead fulfilling and secure lives.”

By championing these policy priorities, Lisa McCormick aims to create a more equitable and just society that safeguards the rights and well-being of women. She calls upon her colleagues in Congress and the wider public to join her in advancing these critical initiatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...