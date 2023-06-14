Leaking losers: President Donald Trump & Airman First Class Jack Teixeira

Melvin A. Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, says in a new article published on CounterPunch that former President Donald Trump and Airman First Class Jack Teixeira have more in common than one might think.

Trump and Teixeira, according to Goodman, “share one dangerous and pathetic characteristic that has led them to federal indictments and upcoming trials. Both are insecure individuals who have stolen sensitive documents from the government in order to brandish their access to classified materials and thus enhance their status and their reputations.”

Goodman also says that they each have been indicted for mishandling classified information, and both have shown a disregard for the law.

Trump is accused of stealing sensitive documents from the White House and showing them to unauthorized people. Teixeira is accused of sharing classified information in an online chat room.

Despite these similarities, there is one major difference between the two men: Trump is a wealthy and powerful politician, while Teixeira is a low-ranking airman. This difference is likely to play a major role in their respective trials.

“It would be satisfying to believe that Trump could actually face a prison sentence for his egregious acts that compromised U.S. national security, but the historical record suggests that he will not,” said Goodman.

Trump is likely to receive a much lighter sentence than Teixeira. In the past, high-ranking officials who have mishandled classified information have often been given a slap on the wrist, while low-ranking officials have been given harsh sentences.

This double standard is unfair, but it is a reality of the American judicial system. Trump is likely to benefit from his wealth, power, and connections, while Teixeira is likely to be punished for his actions.

The history of unequal justice

The double standard in the treatment of high-ranking and low-ranking officials who mishandle classified information is not new. In the past, there have been many cases where high-ranking officials have been given a pass, while low-ranking officials have been punished severely.

One example is the case of General David Petraeus. Petraeus was the former director of the CIA. He was having an affair with a woman who was writing his biography. He gave her classified information, including the names of CIA operatives.

Petraeus was charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced to two years of probation and a $100,000 fine. This was a very light sentence, considering the seriousness of his crime.

Another example is the case of John Deutch. Deutch was the former director of the CIA. He took home classified information and downloaded it to his unsecured home computer.

Deutch was fined $5,000 and given 100 hours of community service. This was also a very light sentence, considering the seriousness of his crime.

In contrast, low-ranking officials who mishandle classified information are often given harsh sentences. One example is the case of Reality Winner. Winner was an NSA translator. She leaked classified information to a reporter.

Winner was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. This was a very harsh sentence, considering the fact that Winner was not a high-ranking official and that she did not intend to harm the United States.

The double standard in the treatment of high-ranking and low-ranking officials who mishandle classified information is a serious problem. It undermines public trust in the government and it makes it more difficult to hold high-ranking officials accountable for their actions.

The future of justice

It is unclear whether the double standard in the treatment of high-ranking and low-ranking officials who mishandle classified information will ever be eliminated. However, there are some things that can be done to improve the situation.

One thing that can be done is to increase transparency in the judicial system. This would make it more difficult for high-ranking officials to receive special treatment.

Another thing that can be done is to reform the laws that govern the handling of classified information. These laws should be updated to reflect the realities of the 21st century.

Finally, it is important to hold high-ranking officials accountable for their actions. This will help to restore public trust in the government and it will make it more likely that low-ranking officials will be treated fairly.

