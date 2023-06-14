N.J. to spend $5 million to fund mental health services in Union County

by Sophie Nieto-Munoz, New Jersey Monitor

State officials announced during an event at Kean University Tuesday that they are spending $5 million to expand access to mental health services in Union County for children and teens.

“We have a big challenge, but we’re aware of that,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “We’re in the room, and we’re talking about it, and we’re putting in the work.”

Several studies in recent years show the mental health crisis has worsened among children, particularly among Black and LGBTQ+ youth. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six teens experienced a major depressive episode in 2020, and 3 million reported serious thoughts of suicide.

Murphy was joined on Tuesday by Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union), who noted he graduated with a master’s degree in psychology. Scutari said for many years, mental health was ignored by policymakers, and he commended New Jersey lawmakers for bringing the “mental health crisis to the forefront” and attempting to remove stigma associated with mental illness, even before the pandemic.

Scutari said the $5 million “down payment” will “fund programs to make sure that we can get the health providers on the ground, train them up, and encourage them to be in this space.”

The allocation will help create a training center in Union County to increase the number of experts available to provide youth mental health care. It will also fund research to help connect local pediatric primary care facilities with behavioral health clinicians, psychiatrists, and mental health experts.

And various schools, university health centers, urgent care clinics, and primary care offices will receive upgrades to access pediatric behavioral health assessments and treatments, the governor said.

“We’re casting a wide net because we actually don’t know how many of those kids out there may have an undetected, undiagnosed, some level of anxiety, even if it is at an acute level,” Murphy said.

The money will come from federal American Rescue Plan funds and was approved in May by the Joint Budget Oversight Committee.

Murphy said he wants to continue to “cast big nets around the state and hopefully pull in a whole lot of other kids … to reach out to them in a way that we couldn’t otherwise.”

The funds are also aimed at college students struggling with mental health. In an October 2021 survey of about 15,000 college students in New Jersey, more than 70% reported concerns about their mental health, state Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges said. Many students noted they were having trouble accessing counseling.

Bridges touted the investment as one that will help health care providers respond to that concern directly.

“Whether it’s a rural campus like in Ramapo in the northern part of the state, or at Rutgers Newark, or at Rutgers Camden, or at any large university or a small university — different students have different needs,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...