New Jersey inspirational author releases debut poetry book

Roselle resident Nirvana Williams has released her debut poetry book, The Unstoppable God: Words of Encouragement for Challenging Times.

The book is a collection of inspirational poems that explore themes of courage, endurance, hope, godly love, patience, Christian witness, and responsibility.

Williams has devoted her life to serving the Christian God in which she believes and says that she wrote the book to offer comfort and fortitude to those who are facing challenges in their lives.

“I want people to know that they are not alone,” said Williams. “We all go through tough times, but we can get through them if we have faith in God.”

The book is divided into three sections: “The Journey,” “The Lessons,” and “The Light.” In the first section, Williams writes about the unexpected twists and turns that life can take. In the second section, she shares the lessons that she has learned from her own experiences. And in the third section, she offers hope and encouragement to those who are struggling.

The Unstoppable God is a powerful and moving collection of poems that will inspire readers to never give up on their dreams. Williams’s words are a reminder that God is always with us, even in the darkest of times.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.com and other online retailers.

About the Author

Nirvana Williams is a writer, speaker, and motivational coach. She is the founder of the nonprofit organization, The Unstoppable God Foundation, which provides resources and support to those who are facing challenges in their lives.

Williams is a graduate of Rutgers University and lives in Roselle, New Jersey with her husband and two children.

Nirvana Williams was born in Jamaica. She is a journalist and inspirational writer with a bachelor’s degree in History and Social Sciences and a certificate in Evangelism.

Life has not always been kind to Williams, yet she persevered against many trials. She has faced and overcome numerous challenges that threatened to derail her purpose. Her poetry book, “The Unstoppable God,” expresses some of her most profound and intimate thoughts and reflections – a genuine, inspirational journey.

