3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A 3-year-old boy died on Wednesday after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Trenton, New Jersey.

The boy was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said the boy’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

The prosecutor’s office did not release any further details about the incident.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora released a statement on Wednesday night, saying that the city is “heartbroken” by the boy’s death.

“This is a tragic loss for our community,” Gusciora said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy’s family and friends.”

The boy’s death is a reminder of the dangers of gun violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2,000 children and teens under the age of 18 die from gun-related injuries each year in the United States.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. There are many resources available, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860

